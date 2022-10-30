So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

A spooky title cut to Alice Cooper’s 1971 album serves as a sort of Halloween song but it’s more my way of introducing something of a tribute show to Jerry Lee Lewis, who was known as The Killer. The last man standing of the great 1950s rock and rollers, he died last Friday, Oct. 28, at age 87. I had planned to do a ’50s rock and roll show soon, but upon Lewis’s passing I decided to move things up. So, here we are with Lewis and many of his 1950s contemporaries, plus a few cover tunes by some of the later greats who were inspired by them.

  1. Alice Cooper, Killer
  2. Jerry Lee Lewis, Chantilly Lace
  3. Jerry Lee Lewis, Breathless
  4. Jerry Lee Lewis, High School Confidential
  5. Jerry Lee Lewis, What’d I Say
  6. Jerry Lee Lewis, Thirty Nine and Holding
  7. Jerry Lee Lewis, Me and Bobby McGee
  8. Elvis Presley, Little Sister
  9. Screaming Jay Hawkins, Little Demon
  10. Chuck Berry, The Downbound Train
  11. Johnny Kidd & The Pirates, Shakin’ All Over
  12. Gene Vincent, Race With The Devil
  13. Little Richard, Lucille
  14. Smiley Lewis, I Hear You Knocking
  15. Jackie Brenston, Rocket 88
  16. Vince Taylor and his Playboys, Brand New Cadillac
  17. Duane Eddy, Rebel Rouser
  18. Frankie Ford, Sea Cruise
  19. Lloyd Price, Lawdy Miss Clawdy
  20. Buddy Holly, Well All Right
  21. The Coasters, Yakety Yak
  22. Johnny & The Hurricanes, Reveille Rock
  23. Johnny Burnette and The Rock ‘N’ Roll Trio, The Train Kept A-Rollin’
  24. Larry Williams, Short Fat Fannie
  25. The Ventures, Walk – Don’t Run
  26. Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers, I’m Not A Juvenile Delinquent
  27. The Champs, Tequila
  28. Dion, Runaround Sue
  29. Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry, Ain’t Got No Home
  30. Larry Williams, Bony Moronie
  31. Danny and The Juniors, Rock and Roll Is Here To Stay
  32. The Rolling Stones, Let It Rock (live, Leeds University 1971)
  33. Johnny & Edgar Winter, Rock & Roll Medley (Slippin’ and Slidin’/Jailhouse Rock/Tutti-Frutti/Sick and Tired/I’m Ready/Reelin’ and Rockin’/Blue Suede Shoes/Jenny Take A Ride/Good Golly Miss Molly)
  34. Eddie Cochran, Twenty Flight Rock
  35. The Who, Summertime Blues (Live at Leeds version)
  36. The Beatles, Money
  37. Big Joe Turner, Shake Rattle and Roll
  38. Jerry Lee Lewis, Once More With Feeling
  39. Jerry Lee Lewis, Drinking Wine Spo-Dee O-Dee
  40. Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls Of Fire
  41. Jerry Lee Lewis, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
  42. Bobby Charles, See You Later Alligator

 

