So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

A spooky title cut to Alice Cooper’s 1971 album serves as a sort of Halloween song but it’s more my way of introducing something of a tribute show to Jerry Lee Lewis, who was known as The Killer. The last man standing of the great 1950s rock and rollers, he died last Friday, Oct. 28, at age 87. I had planned to do a ’50s rock and roll show soon, but upon Lewis’s passing I decided to move things up. So, here we are with Lewis and many of his 1950s contemporaries, plus a few cover tunes by some of the later greats who were inspired by them.

Alice Cooper, Killer Jerry Lee Lewis, Chantilly Lace Jerry Lee Lewis, Breathless Jerry Lee Lewis, High School Confidential Jerry Lee Lewis, What’d I Say Jerry Lee Lewis, Thirty Nine and Holding Jerry Lee Lewis, Me and Bobby McGee Elvis Presley, Little Sister Screaming Jay Hawkins, Little Demon Chuck Berry, The Downbound Train Johnny Kidd & The Pirates, Shakin’ All Over Gene Vincent, Race With The Devil Little Richard, Lucille Smiley Lewis, I Hear You Knocking Jackie Brenston, Rocket 88 Vince Taylor and his Playboys, Brand New Cadillac Duane Eddy, Rebel Rouser Frankie Ford, Sea Cruise Lloyd Price, Lawdy Miss Clawdy Buddy Holly, Well All Right The Coasters, Yakety Yak Johnny & The Hurricanes, Reveille Rock Johnny Burnette and The Rock ‘N’ Roll Trio, The Train Kept A-Rollin’ Larry Williams, Short Fat Fannie The Ventures, Walk – Don’t Run Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers, I’m Not A Juvenile Delinquent The Champs, Tequila Dion, Runaround Sue Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry, Ain’t Got No Home Larry Williams, Bony Moronie Danny and The Juniors, Rock and Roll Is Here To Stay The Rolling Stones, Let It Rock (live, Leeds University 1971) Johnny & Edgar Winter, Rock & Roll Medley (Slippin’ and Slidin’/Jailhouse Rock/Tutti-Frutti/Sick and Tired/I’m Ready/Reelin’ and Rockin’/Blue Suede Shoes/Jenny Take A Ride/Good Golly Miss Molly) Eddie Cochran, Twenty Flight Rock The Who, Summertime Blues (Live at Leeds version) The Beatles, Money Big Joe Turner, Shake Rattle and Roll Jerry Lee Lewis, Once More With Feeling Jerry Lee Lewis, Drinking Wine Spo-Dee O-Dee Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls Of Fire Jerry Lee Lewis, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On Bobby Charles, See You Later Alligator