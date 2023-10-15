Summary of New Music Added to LibreTime + The Horizon Broadening Hour #1

Hi, Folks,
As promised, here is the summary of new music that I have added to LibreTime. Two weeks worth here, next week’s list will be smaller:
|Artist
|Album
|Genre
|Additional Notes
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato
|Mix — Rock, Blues etc.
|Ronnie Earl and the Broadcaster
|Mercy Me
|Blues
|Reversals
|Lasabre
|Rock, Rap, Dubstep-ish
|tracks 8, 10, and 13 are sexual, but with no explicit lyrics
|Steve Marriner
|Hope Dies Last
|Rock/Blues
|Sue Foley
|Pinky’s Blues
|Blues
|Garnett Betts
|Moonlight Door
|Country
|Jane Matthew/Wood
|Such Perfect Lives
|Folk
|Oakridge Ave
|Endless Nights
|Indie Rock
|Fate Will Come
|Fate Will Come
|Rock
|Explicit
|Iamtheliving & Teon Gibbs
|JNGL
|Hip-Hop/Dance
|Explicit
|Ryan Kennedy
|Libertine
|Religious Rock
|Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen
|Parallel Lines
|Country/Blues
|Evelyne Brochu
|Objets Perdus
|Pop
|Clinton Edgebank
|Unknown Album
|Rock
|No track names available
|Orhan Demir
|Freedom in Jazz Vol. 3
|Solo Jazz Guitar
|The Folk
|Say it Again
|Rock
|Kharytia Bilash & Sean Sonier
|Longing
|Folk
|Barry Rhomberg’s Random Access Trio
|The Way It Is… Is the Way it Was…
|Jazz
|The Duke Robillard Band
|They Called It Rhythm & Blues
|Blues
|Jakob Rehlinger
|Ten Sorrows
|New Age
|Whitney K
|Two Years
|Indie Rock
|Unknown
|Daniel Monte
|Now Part 1
|Rock
|Unknown
|Craig McNair
|Totally Demo’d Out 2 Locked Down and Loaded
|Easy Listening
|Unknown
|Jonathan Kawchuk
|Everywhen
|Electronica
|CanCon
|Sunnsetter
|The Best That I Can Be
|“Alternative”
|CanCon
|Pony Girl
|Enny One Wil Love You
|R&B
|CanCon
|The Bombadils
|Dear Friend
|CanCon
|Phillipe B
|Nouvelle Administration
|CanCon
|Illa Barker
|Fool Under Water
|Pop
|CanCon
|Babaux and the Peacemakers
|Lucky 13
|Rock
|No
|Andy Penkow
|Love, Lies, and Dirty Dishes
|Country
|Unknown
|Kilmore
|From the Inside
|Pop
|CanCon
|Roxanne Reddy
|Jaywalking
|Pop
|CanCon
|Brian Paul D.G. and Friends
|On Our Own Together Act One of Three
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ashter Dawn
|Hersy EP
|Pop
|CanCon
|Zoon
|Bekka Ma’iingan
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Sultans of String
|Walking Through the Fire
|Traditional Indigenous
|CanCon
|By Divine Right
|Otto Motto
|Indie Rock
|Unknown
|Frog Eyes
|The Bees
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Lindsey & The Lonelies
|Lonely is a Dirty Word
|Other
|CanCon
|Paul Manchin
|Master
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Packs
|Take the Cake
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Evan Cheadle
|Fault Line Serenade
|Country & Folk
|CanCon
|Alexanne
|Stupid Love
|Pop
|CanCon
|Brian Paul D.G. and Friends
|Deeper Far Out Love
|Pop
|CanCon
|Canadian Brass
|Canadiana
|Classical
|CanCon
|The Deadbeat Jacks
|Graveyard Chicks Are Easy
|Neo-Rockabilly
|Brief, Mild Profanity tracks 4, 7, and 9
|No
|Beautiful Nubia and the Roots Renaissance Band
|Huru Hara
|Nigerian Folk and Roots Music
|No
|Matt Sellick
|Uprooted
|Flamenco
|CanCon
|Rakkatak
|Char Taal and a Raga Rainbow
|Folk/Traditional
|CanCon
|Touching
|Litteworlds
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Dani Nash
|Dani Nash
|Rock
|CanCon
|Nick Doneff
|The Late August Days
|Folk
|CanCon
|Genevieve Racette
|Satellite
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Andrew Raffo Dewar
|Ekphrasis Suite
|Jazz/Contemporary Classical
|No
|Anyma
|Humans
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Bad Waitress
|No Taste
|Punk
|CanCon
|Girlpuppy
|Swan
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Great Aunt Ida
|Unsayable
|Folk/Chamberpop
|CanCon
|Craig Cardiff
|All This Time Running
|Country
|CanCon
|Zack Kleisinger
|Their Symposium
|CanCon
|Lou-Adriane Cassidy
|vous dit: Bonsoir
|CanCon
|Cour de Pirate
|Cour de Pirate
|Pop
|CanCon
|Oktoberfest Cheer
|Max the Axe
|Compilation
|CanCon/KWCon
|Ponemah
|Ponemah
|Indie Rock
|No
|Barney Bentall
|Ranch Writers
|Rock
|CanCon
|Karen Morand & The Bosco Boys
|Ghost Hotel
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Dave Debenham
|The Simple Life
|Country
|CanCon
|Slightest Clue
|Suit Uptight/Various Other Songs
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Emile Bilodeau
|Petitie Nature
|Pop
|CanCon
|Thndr
|Is It Ok?
|Pop
|CanCon
|David Lafleche
|Everyday Son
|Pop
|CanCon
|Tragic Lover
|Electric Religious
|Rock
|CanCon
|Phonosonics
|New Again
|Reggae
|CanCon
|Michael Vlatkovich
|With You Jazz Cat
|Jazz
|No
|Ryan and Friends
|Cool Side of the Pillow
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Rural Alberta Advantage
|The Rise & The Fall
|Rock
|CanCon
|Claire Coupland
|New Light
|Folk, Rock, Jazz
|CanCon
|Little Misty
|Nowhere Land
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Painters
|The Painters
|Rock
|CanCon
Please note: I am aware a few things are missing, like genre categories for a couple of albums, as well as CanCon tags for the first 20 albums I uploaded. I will try to fix these matters over time. Otherwise, though, I hope programmers might find something interesting in here to add to their programming!
If you want to hear some of the selections, check out the first Horizon Broadening Hour:
Here’s the tracklist:
Slightest Clue – Suit Uptight
The Rural Alberta Advantage – Plague Dogs
Reversals – The Real Pretty Boy Floyd
The Deadbeat Jacks – Scary Truck
Fate Will Come – Time Stomps On
Steve Marriner – Coal Mine
Oakridge Ave – 66 Knots
Paul Manchin – King
Ponygirl – Age of Anxious
Johnathan Kawchuk – Athletes
Jakob Rehinger – Four Sorrows, IV. Ships Who Pass in Darkness
Orhan Demir – Ocean Blue
Canadian Brass – I Remember
Michael Vlatkovich – bob, the fish who discovered water
Sultans of String & Duke Richard – Our Mother the Earth
Alexanne – Another Friday night
Little Misty – Alma
Claire Coupland – Rain
Jane Matthew/Wood – Go
Sue Foley – Two Bit Texas Town
Garnet Betts – Ten Years From Tonight
Kharytia Bilash & Sean Sonier – I Need a Cat
Whitney K – Trans Oil Canada Boom Blues
Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters – Coal Train Blues
Barry Rhomberg’s Random Access Trio – Vodka 7
The Duke Robillard Band – Eat Where You Slept Last Night
Sunsetter – The Whole World That Turns around Itself
Ryan Kennedy – See You There
The Folk – When I Go Away
Craig McNair – The Gods
Don Janzen from the Radio Nowhere show. Great idea. Thanks.
I like how you’ve pick a selection of the new tracks for your show but is there any way to easily list all of the tracks you’ve uploaded via a filter so I could sample everything you’ve uploaded? Maybe there’s a unique tag that could be used so I don’t have to type in tags manually for each song on our man list.
Hi, Don, sorry for taking a while to respond. We don’t have anything like that in place at the moment, but the music committee meets on Saturday, so I will bring this matter forward. Cheers!