Summary of New Music Added to LibreTime + The Horizon Broadening Hour #1

Hi, Folks,

As promised, here is the summary of new music that I have added to LibreTime. Two weeks worth here, next week’s list will be smaller:

Artist Album Genre Additional Notes CanCon Various Artists A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato Mix — Rock, Blues etc. Ronnie Earl and the Broadcaster Mercy Me Blues Reversals Lasabre Rock, Rap, Dubstep-ish tracks 8, 10, and 13 are sexual, but with no explicit lyrics Steve Marriner Hope Dies Last Rock/Blues Sue Foley Pinky’s Blues Blues Garnett Betts Moonlight Door Country Jane Matthew/Wood Such Perfect Lives Folk Oakridge Ave Endless Nights Indie Rock Fate Will Come Fate Will Come Rock Explicit Iamtheliving & Teon Gibbs JNGL Hip-Hop/Dance Explicit Ryan Kennedy Libertine Religious Rock Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen Parallel Lines Country/Blues Evelyne Brochu Objets Perdus Pop Clinton Edgebank Unknown Album Rock No track names available Orhan Demir Freedom in Jazz Vol. 3 Solo Jazz Guitar The Folk Say it Again Rock Kharytia Bilash & Sean Sonier Longing Folk Barry Rhomberg’s Random Access Trio The Way It Is… Is the Way it Was… Jazz The Duke Robillard Band They Called It Rhythm & Blues Blues Jakob Rehlinger Ten Sorrows New Age Whitney K Two Years Indie Rock Unknown Daniel Monte Now Part 1 Rock Unknown Craig McNair Totally Demo’d Out 2 Locked Down and Loaded Easy Listening Unknown Jonathan Kawchuk Everywhen Electronica CanCon Sunnsetter The Best That I Can Be “Alternative” CanCon Pony Girl Enny One Wil Love You R&B CanCon The Bombadils Dear Friend CanCon Phillipe B Nouvelle Administration CanCon Illa Barker Fool Under Water Pop CanCon Babaux and the Peacemakers Lucky 13 Rock No Andy Penkow Love, Lies, and Dirty Dishes Country Unknown Kilmore From the Inside Pop CanCon Roxanne Reddy Jaywalking Pop CanCon Brian Paul D.G. and Friends On Our Own Together Act One of Three Pop CanCon Ashter Dawn Hersy EP Pop CanCon Zoon Bekka Ma’iingan Indie Rock CanCon Sultans of String Walking Through the Fire Traditional Indigenous CanCon By Divine Right Otto Motto Indie Rock Unknown Frog Eyes The Bees Indie Rock CanCon Lindsey & The Lonelies Lonely is a Dirty Word Other CanCon Paul Manchin Master Electronic CanCon Packs Take the Cake Indie Rock CanCon Evan Cheadle Fault Line Serenade Country & Folk CanCon Alexanne Stupid Love Pop CanCon Brian Paul D.G. and Friends Deeper Far Out Love Pop CanCon Canadian Brass Canadiana Classical CanCon The Deadbeat Jacks Graveyard Chicks Are Easy Neo-Rockabilly Brief, Mild Profanity tracks 4, 7, and 9 No Beautiful Nubia and the Roots Renaissance Band Huru Hara Nigerian Folk and Roots Music No Matt Sellick Uprooted Flamenco CanCon Rakkatak Char Taal and a Raga Rainbow Folk/Traditional CanCon Touching Litteworlds Indie Rock CanCon Dani Nash Dani Nash Rock CanCon Nick Doneff The Late August Days Folk CanCon Genevieve Racette Satellite Indie Rock CanCon Andrew Raffo Dewar Ekphrasis Suite Jazz/Contemporary Classical No Anyma Humans Alternative CanCon Bad Waitress No Taste Punk CanCon Girlpuppy Swan Indie Rock CanCon Great Aunt Ida Unsayable Folk/Chamberpop CanCon Craig Cardiff All This Time Running Country CanCon Zack Kleisinger Their Symposium CanCon Lou-Adriane Cassidy vous dit: Bonsoir CanCon Cour de Pirate Cour de Pirate Pop CanCon Oktoberfest Cheer Max the Axe Compilation CanCon/KWCon Ponemah Ponemah Indie Rock No Barney Bentall Ranch Writers Rock CanCon Karen Morand & The Bosco Boys Ghost Hotel Country/Folk CanCon Dave Debenham The Simple Life Country CanCon Slightest Clue Suit Uptight/Various Other Songs Alternative CanCon Emile Bilodeau Petitie Nature Pop CanCon Thndr Is It Ok? Pop CanCon David Lafleche Everyday Son Pop CanCon Tragic Lover Electric Religious Rock CanCon Phonosonics New Again Reggae CanCon Michael Vlatkovich With You Jazz Cat Jazz No Ryan and Friends Cool Side of the Pillow Pop CanCon The Rural Alberta Advantage The Rise & The Fall Rock CanCon Claire Coupland New Light Folk, Rock, Jazz CanCon Little Misty Nowhere Land Folk CanCon The Painters The Painters Rock CanCon

Please note: I am aware a few things are missing, like genre categories for a couple of albums, as well as CanCon tags for the first 20 albums I uploaded. I will try to fix these matters over time. Otherwise, though, I hope programmers might find something interesting in here to add to their programming!

If you want to hear some of the selections, check out the first Horizon Broadening Hour:

Here’s the tracklist:

Slightest Clue – Suit Uptight

The Rural Alberta Advantage – Plague Dogs

Reversals – The Real Pretty Boy Floyd

The Deadbeat Jacks – Scary Truck

Fate Will Come – Time Stomps On

Steve Marriner – Coal Mine

Oakridge Ave – 66 Knots

Paul Manchin – King

Ponygirl – Age of Anxious

Johnathan Kawchuk – Athletes

Jakob Rehinger – Four Sorrows, IV. Ships Who Pass in Darkness

Orhan Demir – Ocean Blue

Canadian Brass – I Remember

Michael Vlatkovich – bob, the fish who discovered water

Sultans of String & Duke Richard – Our Mother the Earth

Alexanne – Another Friday night

Little Misty – Alma

Claire Coupland – Rain

Jane Matthew/Wood – Go

Sue Foley – Two Bit Texas Town

Garnet Betts – Ten Years From Tonight

Kharytia Bilash & Sean Sonier – I Need a Cat

Whitney K – Trans Oil Canada Boom Blues

Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters – Coal Train Blues

Barry Rhomberg’s Random Access Trio – Vodka 7

The Duke Robillard Band – Eat Where You Slept Last Night

Sunsetter – The Whole World That Turns around Itself

Ryan Kennedy – See You There

The Folk – When I Go Away

Craig McNair – The Gods