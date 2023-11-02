The Clean Up Hour, Mix 23 (November 3, 2023)

What up, y’all? Ya boy mophead checkin in with a new Clean Up Hour, tap in here if you can’t wait until midnight:
It’s a two-parter, so here is the tracklist for part one:
Westside Gunn & Stove God Cooks – KITCHEN LIGHTS
Offset – ON THE RIVER
G Perico – Color Blind
Wave Parker – 106 & Park
Wale, Ab-Sou, & Magazeen – Keep it Moving (Freestyle)
The Game, Juice, Dubb, Ya Boy, Jay Rock, & Kendrick Lamar – The Cypha
Ace Hood & Benny the Butcher – Uncomfortable Truth
Fred the Godson – Young G’s (Freestyle)
Ameer Vann & Merlyn Wood – SMOG CHECK
A Tribe Called Quest – Rhythm (Devoted to the Art of Moving Butts)
Sole – Silence (Poor Me Pt. 7)
Buck 65 – Untitled
Weerd Science – The Zodiac
Nas & Lil Wayne – Never Die
Conway – Guilty
Domo Genesis & Graymatter – Halfprice
Quavo – Hold Me
Goodie Mob – Is That You God?
Mike Boyd, Shad, Naledge, & Kayo – Yesterday
Slug – Nothing but Sunshine
CASISDEAD & Neil Tennant – Skydive
Part two marks the twentieth Mini All Things Considered: in this one, I make the case for Mike/Mic Boyd, the Nova Scotia rapper whose small discography is worth remembering and checking out. Here’s the tracklist:
Mr. Mike
It’s All About Me
Michael’s Mystery
Bonus Track (feat. D-Sisive, Classified, Spesh K, J-Bru, & Jay Bizzy)
Crash at Your Place
Love the One You’re With (feat. Classified)
Movin Out
Street Lights
So, for #throwbackthursday, I figured I’d throw it back to the first Mini All Things Considered I did on Jon Waltz, back in May 2020.
Here’s the tracklist:
Earl Sweatshirt – Huey
Waka Flocka Flame – Hard in da Paint
Fred the Godson, Waka Flocka Flame & Cam’ron – So Crazy (Remix)
J Cole – Grew Up Fast
HEALTH & JPEGMAFIA – HATE YOU
Benny the Butcher – Forever
Benny the Butcher & El Camino – Mac Music
Rick Ross – Amsterdam
Hit-Boy & Kid Cudi – Old School Caddy
LL Cool J – Year of the Hip Hop
Blu, Exile & Choosey – Hip Hop (Remix)
Laws & Maison Caine -BL^CK V^N MUZYK
Odd Couple, Saba, Carl & Taylor Bennett – What Kings Do
Jim Jones, Conway, Benny the Butcher, Cam’Ron, & Guordon Banks) – To Whom it May Concern
Lil Ugly Mane – Slugs
Wiz Khalifa – Smoke Chambers
Lupe Fiasco, Ty Dolla $ign & Victoria Monet – Kill
JPEGMAFIA – BODYGUARD!
Bryson Tiller – Just Another Interlude
Donnie Trumpet – The First Time
Justified
I’m Your Dog (feat. Michael Christmas)
Chrome
College Girl
Villain
Betmtvh1
Burn (Matt Champion & Jon Waltz)
Alyss
See y’all on Sunday for the Horizon Broadening Hour!