The Clean Up Hour, Mix 23 (November 3, 2023)

What up, y’all? Ya boy mophead checkin in with a new Clean Up Hour, tap in here if you can’t wait until midnight:

It’s a two-parter, so here is the tracklist for part one:

Westside Gunn & Stove God Cooks – KITCHEN LIGHTS

Offset – ON THE RIVER

G Perico – Color Blind

Wave Parker – 106 & Park

Wale, Ab-Sou, & Magazeen – Keep it Moving (Freestyle)

The Game, Juice, Dubb, Ya Boy, Jay Rock, & Kendrick Lamar – The Cypha

Ace Hood & Benny the Butcher – Uncomfortable Truth

Fred the Godson – Young G’s (Freestyle)

Ameer Vann & Merlyn Wood – SMOG CHECK

A Tribe Called Quest – Rhythm (Devoted to the Art of Moving Butts)

Sole – Silence (Poor Me Pt. 7)

Buck 65 – Untitled

Weerd Science – The Zodiac

Nas & Lil Wayne – Never Die

Conway – Guilty

Domo Genesis & Graymatter – Halfprice

Quavo – Hold Me

Goodie Mob – Is That You God?

Mike Boyd, Shad, Naledge, & Kayo – Yesterday

Slug – Nothing but Sunshine

CASISDEAD & Neil Tennant – Skydive

Part two marks the twentieth Mini All Things Considered: in this one, I make the case for Mike/Mic Boyd, the Nova Scotia rapper whose small discography is worth remembering and checking out. Here’s the tracklist:

Mr. Mike

It’s All About Me

Michael’s Mystery

Bonus Track (feat. D-Sisive, Classified, Spesh K, J-Bru, & Jay Bizzy)

Crash at Your Place

Love the One You’re With (feat. Classified)

Movin Out

Street Lights

So, for #throwbackthursday, I figured I’d throw it back to the first Mini All Things Considered I did on Jon Waltz, back in May 2020.

Here’s the tracklist:

Earl Sweatshirt – Huey

Waka Flocka Flame – Hard in da Paint

Fred the Godson, Waka Flocka Flame & Cam’ron – So Crazy (Remix)

J Cole – Grew Up Fast

HEALTH & JPEGMAFIA – HATE YOU

Benny the Butcher – Forever

Benny the Butcher & El Camino – Mac Music

Rick Ross – Amsterdam

Hit-Boy & Kid Cudi – Old School Caddy

LL Cool J – Year of the Hip Hop

Blu, Exile & Choosey – Hip Hop (Remix)

Laws & Maison Caine -BL^CK V^N MUZYK

Odd Couple, Saba, Carl & Taylor Bennett – What Kings Do

Jim Jones, Conway, Benny the Butcher, Cam’Ron, & Guordon Banks) – To Whom it May Concern

Lil Ugly Mane – Slugs

Wiz Khalifa – Smoke Chambers

Lupe Fiasco, Ty Dolla $ign & Victoria Monet – Kill

JPEGMAFIA – BODYGUARD!

Bryson Tiller – Just Another Interlude

Donnie Trumpet – The First Time

Justified

I’m Your Dog (feat. Michael Christmas)

Chrome

College Girl

Villain

Betmtvh1

Burn (Matt Champion & Jon Waltz)

Alyss

See y’all on Sunday for the Horizon Broadening Hour!