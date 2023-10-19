The Clean Up Hour, Mix 236 (October 20, 2023)

What up, y’all? It’s ya boy, mophead, here with this week’s mix. Pretty straightforward night of music, with a few minutes of me lamenting the state of social media discourse right now.
Here’s tonight’s tracklist:
JPEGMAFIA – Lightbulbs
A7PHA, Buck 65, Aesop Rock, Why?, Self Jupiter, Dose One, & Mestizo – Many Headed (Deluxe)
Lupe Fiasco & Ab-Soul – Thorns & Horns
The Game & Wil.I.Am – Compton
MIKE – African Sex Freak Fantasy
Method Man, Funkmaster Flex, & Big Kap – True
DJ Shadow & De La Soul – Rocket Fuel
Vince Staples & LA Leakers – Made in Black America Freestyle
Weerd Science – God Bless Pepsi
Lil Wayne – Slip
The Game – Where I’m From
Rome Streetz & Joey Badass – Fire at Ya Idle Mind
Armand Hammer & Cavalier – I Keep a Mirror in my Pocket
Crownovhornz – Roadhouse (1989)
El Camino & Inspectah Deck – Victory
Cam’Ron – Dress Like Nas in 94 Freestyle
Paul Wall, Termanology, & CL Smooth – It’s Magic
Wordburglar – The Comics Section
Clear Soul Forces – Diamond Rhymin
Jay Worthy, Kamaiyah, & Harry Fraud – Pull Up
Michael Christmas – dawg called me lazy on twitter freestyle
Puff Daddy, Fabolous, & Jacquees – Pick Up
Travis Thompson, Jake One, & Erick the Architect – What If?
Nas & Hit-Boy – No Tears
Logic – Get High V3 (02.28.2015)
BROCKHAMPTON – ALWAYS SOMETHING
Skyblew & Navo the Maestro – Light Switch
A-F-R-O – Talk ov da Town
Your Old Droog – Go to Sleep
Westside Gunn, Stove God Cooks, & Keisha Plum – Babylon Bis
Drake & Chief Keef – All the Parties
Home Brew – Dedicated To
RIP to Trugoy the Dove!
Now, as I promised last week, I would also start doing “#throwbackthursdays” to mixes I haven’t posted to CKMS’s wordpress. I decided the first mix would be #49: after talking with Yenny on CKMS Community Connections this past Monday (which you can check out here: https://radiowaterloo.ca/dj-mophead-on-ccc-with-yenny/ ), I found myself reminiscing on the pre-COVID world, when I was in the studio each week just playing music off of my iPod. This one was All Things Considered on Shawn Chrystopher, check it:
Tracklist:
You and Only You
The Revoltuion
Yeah
Fresh Prince
situation (feat. Dom Kennedy)
The Wood
Wildin (feat. Tahoe)
2Day
Star Align
Manifest
Ashes on My Macbook
hi(gh).
Keep Your Classroom
molasses.
U Think I’m Ugly?
her thoughts.
Dinner With a Supermodel
his thoughts.
Nobody on this Earth
blackandwhite.
lauren’s story.
Faithful
U Know I Ms. U
Payback
Real N***a (Interlude)
Def Jam (Interlude)
Dreams
one of my homies.
end.
See y’all Sunday with a summary of new music added to airtime + another Horizon Broadening Hour!