The Clean Up Hour, Mix 236 (October 20, 2023)

What up, y’all? It’s ya boy, mophead, here with this week’s mix. Pretty straightforward night of music, with a few minutes of me lamenting the state of social media discourse right now.

Here’s tonight’s tracklist:

JPEGMAFIA – Lightbulbs

A7PHA, Buck 65, Aesop Rock, Why?, Self Jupiter, Dose One, & Mestizo – Many Headed (Deluxe)

Lupe Fiasco & Ab-Soul – Thorns & Horns

The Game & Wil.I.Am – Compton

MIKE – African Sex Freak Fantasy

Method Man, Funkmaster Flex, & Big Kap – True

DJ Shadow & De La Soul – Rocket Fuel

Vince Staples & LA Leakers – Made in Black America Freestyle

Weerd Science – God Bless Pepsi

Lil Wayne – Slip

The Game – Where I’m From

Rome Streetz & Joey Badass – Fire at Ya Idle Mind

Armand Hammer & Cavalier – I Keep a Mirror in my Pocket

Crownovhornz – Roadhouse (1989)

El Camino & Inspectah Deck – Victory

Cam’Ron – Dress Like Nas in 94 Freestyle

Paul Wall, Termanology, & CL Smooth – It’s Magic

Wordburglar – The Comics Section

Clear Soul Forces – Diamond Rhymin

Jay Worthy, Kamaiyah, & Harry Fraud – Pull Up

Michael Christmas – dawg called me lazy on twitter freestyle

Puff Daddy, Fabolous, & Jacquees – Pick Up

Travis Thompson, Jake One, & Erick the Architect – What If?

Nas & Hit-Boy – No Tears

Logic – Get High V3 (02.28.2015)

BROCKHAMPTON – ALWAYS SOMETHING

Skyblew & Navo the Maestro – Light Switch

A-F-R-O – Talk ov da Town

Your Old Droog – Go to Sleep

Westside Gunn, Stove God Cooks, & Keisha Plum – Babylon Bis

Drake & Chief Keef – All the Parties

Home Brew – Dedicated To

RIP to Trugoy the Dove!

Now, as I promised last week, I would also start doing “#throwbackthursdays” to mixes I haven’t posted to CKMS’s wordpress. I decided the first mix would be #49: after talking with Yenny on CKMS Community Connections this past Monday (which you can check out here: https://radiowaterloo.ca/dj-mophead-on-ccc-with-yenny/ ), I found myself reminiscing on the pre-COVID world, when I was in the studio each week just playing music off of my iPod. This one was All Things Considered on Shawn Chrystopher, check it:

Tracklist:

You and Only You

The Revoltuion

Yeah

Fresh Prince

situation (feat. Dom Kennedy)

The Wood

Wildin (feat. Tahoe)

2Day

Star Align

Manifest

Ashes on My Macbook

hi(gh).

Keep Your Classroom

molasses.

U Think I’m Ugly?

her thoughts.

Dinner With a Supermodel

his thoughts.

Nobody on this Earth

blackandwhite.

lauren’s story.

Faithful

U Know I Ms. U

Payback

Real N***a (Interlude)

Def Jam (Interlude)

Dreams

one of my homies.

end.

See y’all Sunday with a summary of new music added to airtime + another Horizon Broadening Hour!