The Clean Up Hour, Mix 237 (October 27, 2023)

What’s up, y’all? New Clean Up Hour for y’all. This one is All Things Considered 51, which detours from the usual Hip-Hop the show specializes in to delve into the discography of Shintaro Sakamoto, who evolved from the frontman of Yura Yura Teikoku — an influential psychedelic rock band — to a solo career specializing in somber funk and vibey, meditative grooves. If you can’t wait until Midnight, check the mix here (sorry to you folks who use RSS feeds, the file is too big for me to upload here, I’ll try to right that next week).
Here’s the tracklist:
Usa Ga Honto Ni
Karappo No Machi
Kantsumae
Machibito
Jikan
You Have Time But I Don’t
You Just Decided
Let’s Dance Raw
By Swallow Season
Like an Animal
Gently Disappear
Another Planet
Small But Enough
Floating Weeds
Hollow Me
Thickness of Love
Others
Nantonaku Yumeo
Party Wa Yaranai
My Memories Fade
Don’t Know What’s Normal
This World Should Be More Wonderful
Boat (feat. Eddie Corman) [Bonus Track]
Obscure Nightclub [Bonus Track]
Ohanamodki [Bonus Track]
Soul Bisection [Bonus Track]
Taiyo No Shiroi Kona [Bonus Track]
So, for #throwbackthursdays, I’ll throw it back to the only other non Hip Hop All Things Considered I did on ThorHighHeels, one of youtube’s best gaming critics who also makes fantastic vaporwave/lofi hip hop/whatever else he feels like.
Here’s the tracklist:
in the valley of death
~ OUT ON THE STREET ~
Lidl Pump & His Droptop Aldi
Urban Frolicking
rip
ignant
gangsta
gangsta to
gangsta 3th
rubber bullets
Kawaii In Da Hood
u scoundrel
KING OF THE IRON FUCK
Je Moeder
Every Single Beat Ever
debts
Seinstein
sped 4 ned
The Loop
b**ch im compressed
01.
START
ESSENTIAL CLUB SOUNDS vol-2
Amber
The Walk
The Nomura Str. Junkyard
Kill Me Baby
10月
i miss u [DoWnLoAdEd_ThRu_LiMeWiRe]
crb5 drft
Highway Flash
Spinel
settings
im sue. 10000000000000000000000 euros in damages
Cathedral Gallows
Secret Agent Mondo Beach
Determinition
Compact Disc
Autumnal Fog
BUYBUYBUY
HEARTWARMING EMOTION
Roomlight
07.
The Blackmail Boys
05.
Frozen Train Tracks
Insert Japanese Name
Albino Bike Ride
Forced Into Dawn
;ol,ikmujnyhbt
Chrysoberyl
Sapphire
Silent Samples
Critical Yellow
MANDALA
THE GLORIOUS U.N.
two thousand two
Snow.wav
UNUSED II
b**chnose
yume story
The Moth Hotel
The Afternoon
Mash-Op
PS3 beat
Thortober Ave
Seventeen
dance of death
sunbeams
悲しい夏
Moonlit Lumber Mill Massacre
See y’all on Sunday for more Horizon Broadening Hour + a list of new tunes!