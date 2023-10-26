The Clean Up Hour, Mix 237 (October 27, 2023)

What’s up, y’all? New Clean Up Hour for y’all. This one is All Things Considered 51, which detours from the usual Hip-Hop the show specializes in to delve into the discography of Shintaro Sakamoto, who evolved from the frontman of Yura Yura Teikoku — an influential psychedelic rock band — to a solo career specializing in somber funk and vibey, meditative grooves. If you can’t wait until Midnight, check the mix here (sorry to you folks who use RSS feeds, the file is too big for me to upload here, I’ll try to right that next week).

Here’s the tracklist:

Usa Ga Honto Ni

Karappo No Machi

Kantsumae

Machibito

Jikan

You Have Time But I Don’t

You Just Decided

Let’s Dance Raw

By Swallow Season

Like an Animal

Gently Disappear

Another Planet

Small But Enough

Floating Weeds

Hollow Me

Thickness of Love

Others

Nantonaku Yumeo

Party Wa Yaranai

My Memories Fade

Don’t Know What’s Normal

This World Should Be More Wonderful

Boat (feat. Eddie Corman) [Bonus Track]

Obscure Nightclub [Bonus Track]

Ohanamodki [Bonus Track]

Soul Bisection [Bonus Track]

Taiyo No Shiroi Kona [Bonus Track]

So, for #throwbackthursdays, I’ll throw it back to the only other non Hip Hop All Things Considered I did on ThorHighHeels, one of youtube’s best gaming critics who also makes fantastic vaporwave/lofi hip hop/whatever else he feels like.

Here’s the tracklist:

in the valley of death

~ OUT ON THE STREET ~

Lidl Pump & His Droptop Aldi

Urban Frolicking

rip

ignant

gangsta

gangsta to

gangsta 3th

rubber bullets

Kawaii In Da Hood

u scoundrel

KING OF THE IRON FUCK

Je Moeder

Every Single Beat Ever

debts

Seinstein

sped 4 ned

The Loop

b**ch im compressed

01.

START

ESSENTIAL CLUB SOUNDS vol-2

Amber

The Walk

The Nomura Str. Junkyard

Kill Me Baby

10月

i miss u [DoWnLoAdEd_ThRu_LiMeWiRe]

crb5 drft

Highway Flash

Spinel

settings

im sue. 10000000000000000000000 euros in damages

Cathedral Gallows

Secret Agent Mondo Beach

Determinition

Compact Disc

Autumnal Fog

BUYBUYBUY

HEARTWARMING EMOTION

Roomlight

07.

The Blackmail Boys

05.

Frozen Train Tracks

Insert Japanese Name

Albino Bike Ride

Forced Into Dawn

;ol,ikmujnyhbt

Chrysoberyl

Sapphire

Silent Samples

Critical Yellow

MANDALA

THE GLORIOUS U.N.

two thousand two

Snow.wav

UNUSED II

b**chnose

yume story

The Moth Hotel

The Afternoon

Mash-Op

PS3 beat

Thortober Ave

Seventeen

dance of death

sunbeams

悲しい夏

Moonlit Lumber Mill Massacre

See y’all on Sunday for more Horizon Broadening Hour + a list of new tunes!