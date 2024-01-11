The Clean Up Hour, Mix 248 (January 12, 2024): mophead’s top 50 of 2023, #25-1

What’s up, y’all? Here’s the top 25 albums of 2023, according to me:
Tracklist + List of Albums:
Open Mike Eagle – BET’s Rap City (feat. Young Zee) [another triumph of ghetto engineering]
R.A.P Ferreira – ASIATIQUE BLACK WIZARD LILY FUNK [WHAT THEM DOGS DON’T KNOW THEY KNOW/ASIATIQUE BLACK WIZARD LILY FUNK]
Keor Meteor – Sweet Potato [Ski Masks]
Shad x TLO – NO CHILL [This Winter]
Serengeti – gloria [AJAI II/FAll23]
Danny Brown – Bass Jam [Quaranta]
King Krule – That is My Life, That is Yours [Space Heavy]
Tinashe – Needs [BB/ANG3L]
Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist – Free the Ruler [VOIR DIRE]
Tyler, the Creator – SORRY NOT SORRY [CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: THE ESTATE SALE]
Travis Thompson & Jake One – Who Knows You? [Wolves & White T’s]
Kill Bill: the Rapper – NURSING HOMES TERRIFY ME [FULLMETAL KAIJU]
Logic – Griptape (feat. John Lindhal) [College Park/Inglorious Basterd/Loopin the 2nd/Picnic/Super Microphonus/Elevator Pitch – EP]
Wednesday – Chosen to Deserve [Rat Saw God]
Domo Genesis & Graymatter – Gifted Creatures [What You Don’t Get?!]
Wiki – That Ain’t Pat [14kt Figaro/Faith is a Rock/Papiseed Street Vol 1]
Nas & Hit-Boy – Japanese Soul Bar [Magic 2/Magic 3]
Billy Woods & Kenny Segal – The Layover [Maps]
Aesop Rock – By the River [Integrated Tech Solutions]
Lil B – Skate on the Beach [B**ch Mob da Album/B-Unit/Basedgods Pro Skater/Winged Wheelchair Squad]
Drake – Tried Our Best [For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition]
Buck 65, Doseone, & Jel – Alive in a Landfill [Super Dope!, Punk Rock B-Boy, North American Adonis, Drum Study #1-3]
John Wells – No Drugs in Heaven (Live) [The Apprehension of John Wells Deluxe]
D-Sisive – Argar’s Drive [The Playground One, The Playground Two, The Playground Two Muneshine Innovated, Knoblich Gardens One, Knoblich Gardens Two, Knoblich Gardens Three: the Blue Boat]
Thes One – Mike and Chris leave for their First Tour [Farewell, My Friend/Farewell, My Friend: Footnotes]
See y’all next week!