The Clean Up Hour, Mix 248 (January 12, 2024): mophead’s top 50 of 2023, #25-1

What’s up, y’all? Here’s the top 25 albums of 2023, according to me:

Tracklist + List of Albums:

Open Mike Eagle – BET’s Rap City (feat. Young Zee) [another triumph of ghetto engineering]

R.A.P Ferreira – ASIATIQUE BLACK WIZARD LILY FUNK [WHAT THEM DOGS DON’T KNOW THEY KNOW/ASIATIQUE BLACK WIZARD LILY FUNK]

Keor Meteor – Sweet Potato [Ski Masks]

Shad x TLO – NO CHILL [This Winter]

Serengeti – gloria [AJAI II/FAll23]

Danny Brown – Bass Jam [Quaranta]

King Krule – That is My Life, That is Yours [Space Heavy]

Tinashe – Needs [BB/ANG3L]

Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist – Free the Ruler [VOIR DIRE]

Tyler, the Creator – SORRY NOT SORRY [CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: THE ESTATE SALE]

Travis Thompson & Jake One – Who Knows You? [Wolves & White T’s]

Kill Bill: the Rapper – NURSING HOMES TERRIFY ME [FULLMETAL KAIJU]

Logic – Griptape (feat. John Lindhal) [College Park/Inglorious Basterd/Loopin the 2nd/Picnic/Super Microphonus/Elevator Pitch – EP]

Wednesday – Chosen to Deserve [Rat Saw God]

Domo Genesis & Graymatter – Gifted Creatures [What You Don’t Get?!]

Wiki – That Ain’t Pat [14kt Figaro/Faith is a Rock/Papiseed Street Vol 1]

Nas & Hit-Boy – Japanese Soul Bar [Magic 2/Magic 3]

Billy Woods & Kenny Segal – The Layover [Maps]

Aesop Rock – By the River [Integrated Tech Solutions]

Lil B – Skate on the Beach [B**ch Mob da Album/B-Unit/Basedgods Pro Skater/Winged Wheelchair Squad]

Drake – Tried Our Best [For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition]

Buck 65, Doseone, & Jel – Alive in a Landfill [Super Dope!, Punk Rock B-Boy, North American Adonis, Drum Study #1-3]

John Wells – No Drugs in Heaven (Live) [The Apprehension of John Wells Deluxe]

D-Sisive – Argar’s Drive [The Playground One, The Playground Two, The Playground Two Muneshine Innovated, Knoblich Gardens One, Knoblich Gardens Two, Knoblich Gardens Three: the Blue Boat]

Thes One – Mike and Chris leave for their First Tour [Farewell, My Friend/Farewell, My Friend: Footnotes]

See y’all next week!