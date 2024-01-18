The Clean Up Hour, Mix 249

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour:

Tonight’s mix is the 54th All Things Considered, which makes the case for Playboy Tre. Here’s the tracklist:

Playboy Tre Arrives @ Airport (Skit) [feat. Moss B & DJ Swatts]

Goodbye America (feat. Devin)

Still Standing

Liquor Store Mascot

DJ PRODUCE SKIT

We All In

Rich B**ch (feat. Homebwoi)

DJ BRINGTHATS**TBACK SKIT

5th of Drank

Ready Go (feat. Lil Jon)

Wild (skit)

Eagles Fly

You Owe Me (Freestyle)

Blaxploitation

MC Trap Guy Skit 1

Set Me Free

He Likes Da Pain

Remember Me

MC Trap Guy Skit 2

Aint it Funny

MC Trap Guy Skit 3

In My Mind

Making Moves Skit

C4 Communications Skit

Nina Blaze Leaves a Voice Mail

Welcome Home

If This World Was Mine

Reach the Sky

Work (feat. Joell Ortiz)

DJ YOUNG TALK ALOT Skit

Lady Liquor

All That My Life’s About

Sideways (feat. Karissa)

Chill Sometimes

Drop the Interlude Skit

100 Billion & 1 Rappers Interlude

Dis Rap S**t

Earline Son (feat. Asia Bryant)

Wonderful Life (feat. Sean Falyon)

Patron & Instrumentals

See y’all next time!