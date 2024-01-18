The Clean Up Hour, Mix 249

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour:
Tonight’s mix is the 54th All Things Considered, which makes the case for Playboy Tre. Here’s the tracklist:
Playboy Tre Arrives @ Airport (Skit) [feat. Moss B & DJ Swatts]
Goodbye America (feat. Devin)
Still Standing
Liquor Store Mascot
DJ PRODUCE SKIT
We All In
Rich B**ch (feat. Homebwoi)
DJ BRINGTHATS**TBACK SKIT
5th of Drank
Ready Go (feat. Lil Jon)
Wild (skit)
Eagles Fly
You Owe Me (Freestyle)
Blaxploitation
MC Trap Guy Skit 1
Set Me Free
He Likes Da Pain
Remember Me
MC Trap Guy Skit 2
Aint it Funny
MC Trap Guy Skit 3
In My Mind
Making Moves Skit
C4 Communications Skit
Nina Blaze Leaves a Voice Mail
Welcome Home
If This World Was Mine
Reach the Sky
Work (feat. Joell Ortiz)
DJ YOUNG TALK ALOT Skit
Lady Liquor
All That My Life’s About
Sideways (feat. Karissa)
Chill Sometimes
Drop the Interlude Skit
100 Billion & 1 Rappers Interlude
Dis Rap S**t
Earline Son (feat. Asia Bryant)
Wonderful Life (feat. Sean Falyon)
Patron & Instrumentals
See y’all next time!