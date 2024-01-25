The Clean Up Hour, Mix 250

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here with this week’s Clean Up Hour, the show’s fourth dedication to People Under the Stairs since Double K passed away in 2021. Here’s the tracklist:

Out da Club

Hang Loose, Pt. 2

Selection from Funner than Leater, 5:30 – 7:00-ish

Trippin at the Disco

Tuxedo Rap Extended Disco Mix

Tuxedo Rap DJ Mekalek Party Mix (feat. Shawn Jackson & Time Machine)

The Joyride

Selection from Funner than Leather, 18:45-21:20

Hard

Suite for Creeper

Ten Tough Guys

Jam Movin (The Aesthetics Crew, L.A. Mike, Malyque “Hoss” Smith, & Mixmaster Wolf)

Plunken Em

Selection from Funner than Leather, 48:30 – 53:00

Tricky Trakes (Bloquera)

Selection from Funner than Leather, 32:00 – 37:30

Drinkin’ and Jivin

Runaway (feat. Greg Nice)

Chollo Dad

Gamin On Ya

Ste. for Superheroes

Yes I Can

Electric Tookie

Nobody Cares

Reflections

Mike, Chris, and Too Many Aeroplanes

Mike and Chris Leave for Their First Tour (Dusted Out Mix)

Live at Glastenbury

Survivor Syndrome (Thes One Mix)

Breakdance Pants (Bonus Track)

See y’all next week — Forever, the P!