The Clean Up Hour, Mix 250

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here with this week’s Clean Up Hour, the show’s fourth dedication to People Under the Stairs since Double K passed away in 2021. Here’s the tracklist:
Out da Club
Hang Loose, Pt. 2
Selection from Funner than Leater, 5:30 – 7:00-ish
Trippin at the Disco
Tuxedo Rap Extended Disco Mix
Tuxedo Rap DJ Mekalek Party Mix (feat. Shawn Jackson & Time Machine)
The Joyride
Selection from Funner than Leather, 18:45-21:20
Hard
Suite for Creeper
Ten Tough Guys
Jam Movin (The Aesthetics Crew, L.A. Mike, Malyque “Hoss” Smith, & Mixmaster Wolf)
Plunken Em
Selection from Funner than Leather, 48:30 – 53:00
Tricky Trakes (Bloquera)
Selection from Funner than Leather, 32:00 – 37:30
Drinkin’ and Jivin
Runaway (feat. Greg Nice)
Chollo Dad
Gamin On Ya
Ste. for Superheroes
Yes I Can
Electric Tookie
Nobody Cares
Reflections
Mike, Chris, and Too Many Aeroplanes
Mike and Chris Leave for Their First Tour (Dusted Out Mix)
Live at Glastenbury
Survivor Syndrome (Thes One Mix)
Breakdance Pants (Bonus Track)
See y’all next week — Forever, the P!