The Clean Up Hour, Mix 251

What’s up, y’all? Mophead coming through with a new Clean Up Hour for y’all. Mainly a straightforward mix, but I take 15 minutes to talk about stan culture and the worrying future ahead.

Tracklist:

Bruiser Wolf – Let the Young Boys Eat

Isaiah Rashad – Soliloquy

CZARFACE & Logic – Gatecrasher

Danny Brown – Tantor

Tachichi – Be Natural

K-the-I – Cell Shaded/Daydreams/Nightmares

Big K.R.I.T – MY SUB PT. 6 (feat. Garfield Bright of Shai)

Kid Cudi – ELECTROWAVEBABY

French Montana, Jadakiss, & Nicki Minaj – NY Minute (Remix)

Benny the Butcher, Rick Hyde, Westside Gunn, & Conway – Griselda Express

Westside Gunn & Conway – F**k & Get High

Like – Time is Money

Buck 65 – Life

Blu & Bombay – Let’s Take a Walk (feat. NeXuS)

John Wells & Elijah Who – The Fent, Pt. 3

Blu – Gangsta Blu(e)s

R.A.P Ferreira & Fumitake Tamura – culture war patriots (feat. Self Jupiter)

Kali Uchis – Young Rich & In Love

Drake – The Shoe Fits

Curren$y & Wiz Khalifa – What She In It For?

Kota the Friend – Backstage in Minneapolis

Blu & Donel Smokes – My Warm Heart Turns Cold

Amir Obe – RUNNING ON EMPTY

Blu – My World Is Still…

Boldy James & Nicholas Craven – Straight As

A-F-R-O – Here 2 Stay

L.O.L – George

Buck 65 – Terminal Illness

Blu – Blue Suede (Out the Blue)

21 Savage & Mariah the Scientist – dark days

See y’all next time!