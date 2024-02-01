The Clean Up Hour, Mix 251

What’s up, y’all? Mophead coming through with a new Clean Up Hour for y’all. Mainly a straightforward mix, but I take 15 minutes to talk about stan culture and the worrying future ahead.
Tracklist:
Bruiser Wolf – Let the Young Boys Eat
Isaiah Rashad – Soliloquy
CZARFACE & Logic – Gatecrasher
Danny Brown – Tantor
Tachichi – Be Natural
K-the-I – Cell Shaded/Daydreams/Nightmares
Big K.R.I.T – MY SUB PT. 6 (feat. Garfield Bright of Shai)
Kid Cudi – ELECTROWAVEBABY
French Montana, Jadakiss, & Nicki Minaj – NY Minute (Remix)
Benny the Butcher, Rick Hyde, Westside Gunn, & Conway – Griselda Express
Westside Gunn & Conway – F**k & Get High
Like – Time is Money
Buck 65 – Life
Blu & Bombay – Let’s Take a Walk (feat. NeXuS)
John Wells & Elijah Who – The Fent, Pt. 3
Blu – Gangsta Blu(e)s
R.A.P Ferreira & Fumitake Tamura – culture war patriots (feat. Self Jupiter)
Kali Uchis – Young Rich & In Love
Drake – The Shoe Fits
Curren$y & Wiz Khalifa – What She In It For?
Kota the Friend – Backstage in Minneapolis
Blu & Donel Smokes – My Warm Heart Turns Cold
Amir Obe – RUNNING ON EMPTY
Blu – My World Is Still…
Boldy James & Nicholas Craven – Straight As
A-F-R-O – Here 2 Stay
L.O.L – George
Buck 65 – Terminal Illness
Blu – Blue Suede (Out the Blue)
21 Savage & Mariah the Scientist – dark days
See y’all next time!