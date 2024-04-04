The Clean Up Hour, Mix 260

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s Clean Up Hour is marking five years of the show… a week early, as I didn’t have the All Things Considered for this month ready in time. Hey, who cares — it’s close enough. Shoutout CKMS 102.7 for letting this mess of a show stay on the air, and to all of you for listening!

Tracklist:

Drake – Legend

Mr. Muthaf***in Exquire – West Indian Archie

Game & Pharrell – It Must Be Me

Pusha T & Ab-Liva – Suicide

Childish Gambino & Trinidad Jame$ – So Profound

Onyx, Big Punisher, & Noreaga – Shut ‘Em Down (Remix)

Yelawolf – Primus Freestyle

Lil B – I Cant Breath

Rick Ross & Young Jeezy – War Ready

Ghostface Killah & Kid Capri – We Celebrate

Outkast – Rosa Parks

2Pac – Temptations

Nas – Take It In Blood

Isaiah Rashad & SZA – West Savannah

Riff Raff & Childish Gambino – Lava Glaciers

LIL UGLY MANE – ON DOING AN EVIL DEED BLUES

DJ Shadow – Midnight in a Perfect World

Black Star & Common – Respiration

The Notorious B.I.G – You’re Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You)

R.A.P Ferreira – take advantage of the naysayer

Buck 65 – Blood of a Young Wolf

Gorillaz & Bobby Womack – Bobby in Phoenix

Twista & Kanye West – Overnight Celebrity

Lloyd & Ashanti – Southside

Bart Simpson – Do the Bartman

See y’all next week (the actual five year anniversary!)