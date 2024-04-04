The Clean Up Hour, Mix 260

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s Clean Up Hour is marking five years of the show… a week early, as I didn’t have the All Things Considered for this month ready in time. Hey, who cares — it’s close enough. Shoutout CKMS 102.7 for letting this mess of a show stay on the air, and to all of you for listening!
Tracklist:
Drake – Legend
Mr. Muthaf***in Exquire – West Indian Archie
Game & Pharrell – It Must Be Me
Pusha T & Ab-Liva – Suicide
Childish Gambino & Trinidad Jame$ – So Profound
Onyx, Big Punisher, & Noreaga – Shut ‘Em Down (Remix)
Yelawolf – Primus Freestyle
Lil B – I Cant Breath
Rick Ross & Young Jeezy – War Ready
Ghostface Killah & Kid Capri – We Celebrate
Outkast – Rosa Parks
2Pac – Temptations
Nas – Take It In Blood
Isaiah Rashad & SZA – West Savannah
Riff Raff & Childish Gambino – Lava Glaciers
LIL UGLY MANE – ON DOING AN EVIL DEED BLUES
DJ Shadow – Midnight in a Perfect World
Black Star & Common – Respiration
The Notorious B.I.G – You’re Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You)
R.A.P Ferreira – take advantage of the naysayer
Buck 65 – Blood of a Young Wolf
Gorillaz & Bobby Womack – Bobby in Phoenix
Twista & Kanye West – Overnight Celebrity
Lloyd & Ashanti – Southside
Bart Simpson – Do the Bartman
See y’all next week (the actual five year anniversary!)