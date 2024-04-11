The Clean Up Hour Mix 261

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 57th All Things Considered segment! I make the case for Asher Roth, who deserves a lot more love and respect for supplying us with more than 15 years of great music.
Tracklist for part one (part two is available… elsewhere).
Lark On My Go Kart
Roth Boys
Con-Fid-Ence
In the Kitchen
Dude (feat. Curren$y)
Black Mags Remix
Laundry (feat. Michael Christmas & Larry June)
Fat Raps Remix (Big Sean, Dom Kennedy, Chuck Inglish, Boldy James, Chip tha Ripper, & Asher Roth)
Turnip the Beet
Eggs Florentine (feat. Remy Banks & King Mez)
Trash Minutes
Rasputin
Cruise Ships
F**k the Money (BOB & Asher Roth)
Last of the Flohicans (feat. Major Myjah)
La Di Da
Hard Times (feat. Kids These Days & Casey Veggies)
Charlamagne
Comin & Goin (feat. Rhymefest)
The Lounge
Tree Hunter
Y Tu
The World Is Not Enough
Teammates
Good Morning View
Outside
Treat Me Like Fire
Temporary
Fallin
Cher in Chernobyl (feat. Lojii)
Change Gonna Come (B.O.B, Charles Hamilton, & Asher Roth)
Things Change
G.R.I.N.D (Get Ready It’s a New Day)
See y’all next week!