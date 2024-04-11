The Clean Up Hour Mix 261

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 57th All Things Considered segment! I make the case for Asher Roth, who deserves a lot more love and respect for supplying us with more than 15 years of great music.

Tracklist for part one (part two is available… elsewhere).

Lark On My Go Kart

Roth Boys

Con-Fid-Ence

In the Kitchen

Dude (feat. Curren$y)

Black Mags Remix

Laundry (feat. Michael Christmas & Larry June)

Fat Raps Remix (Big Sean, Dom Kennedy, Chuck Inglish, Boldy James, Chip tha Ripper, & Asher Roth)

Turnip the Beet

Eggs Florentine (feat. Remy Banks & King Mez)

Trash Minutes

Rasputin

Cruise Ships

F**k the Money (BOB & Asher Roth)

Last of the Flohicans (feat. Major Myjah)

La Di Da

Hard Times (feat. Kids These Days & Casey Veggies)

Charlamagne

Comin & Goin (feat. Rhymefest)

The Lounge

Tree Hunter

Y Tu

The World Is Not Enough

Teammates

Good Morning View

Outside

Treat Me Like Fire

Temporary

Fallin

Cher in Chernobyl (feat. Lojii)

Change Gonna Come (B.O.B, Charles Hamilton, & Asher Roth)

Things Change

G.R.I.N.D (Get Ready It’s a New Day)

See y’all next week!