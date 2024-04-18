The Clean Up Hour

The Clean Up Hour, Mix 262

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s Clean Up Hour kicks off this year’s “odes” series by going back to the first four months of 2014. Part one here, part two elsewhere.

Tracklist:

Schoolboy Q – Gangsta
Lil Herb – At the Light
YG & TeeCee – Meet the Flockers
Future, Pusha T, Pharrell, & Casino – Move That Dope
Rick Ross – Drug Dealer Dreams
Vince Staples – Locked and Loaded
Big K.R.I.T – Mount Olympus
Isaiah Rashad – R.I.P Kevin Miller
Erick the Architect & Childish Gambino – God Save the Villain
Smoke DZA & Ab-Soul – Hearses
RATKING – Eat
Step Brothers & Action Bronson – Mums in the Garage
Goldlink – Hip Hop (Interlude)
XV – U Happy
Michael Christmas – Sometimes
Bas – Charles De Gaulle to JFK
Kali Uchis & Snoop Dogg – On Edge
Iggy Azalea & Charli XCX – Fancy
PARTYNEXTDOOR – I Don’t
Cyhi the Prynce – Bury White
Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, & Scarface – Broken
Lil B – Drug Dealer PSA
Kid Cudi – Too Bad I Have to Destroy You Now
Bike for Three! – The Muse Inside Me
SZA & Isaiah Rashad – Warm Winds
Asher Roth & Chuck Inglish – Keep Smoking
Buddy & Kendrick Lamar – Staircases
Chuck Inglish & Chance the Rapper – Glam
Michael Christmas – Vinnie Johnson

