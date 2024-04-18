The Clean Up Hour, Mix 262

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s Clean Up Hour kicks off this year’s “odes” series by going back to the first four months of 2014. Part one here, part two elsewhere.

Tracklist:

Schoolboy Q – Gangsta

Lil Herb – At the Light

YG & TeeCee – Meet the Flockers

Future, Pusha T, Pharrell, & Casino – Move That Dope

Rick Ross – Drug Dealer Dreams

Vince Staples – Locked and Loaded

Big K.R.I.T – Mount Olympus

Isaiah Rashad – R.I.P Kevin Miller

Erick the Architect & Childish Gambino – God Save the Villain

Smoke DZA & Ab-Soul – Hearses

RATKING – Eat

Step Brothers & Action Bronson – Mums in the Garage

Goldlink – Hip Hop (Interlude)

XV – U Happy

Michael Christmas – Sometimes

Bas – Charles De Gaulle to JFK

Kali Uchis & Snoop Dogg – On Edge

Iggy Azalea & Charli XCX – Fancy

PARTYNEXTDOOR – I Don’t

Cyhi the Prynce – Bury White

Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, & Scarface – Broken

Lil B – Drug Dealer PSA

Kid Cudi – Too Bad I Have to Destroy You Now

Bike for Three! – The Muse Inside Me

SZA & Isaiah Rashad – Warm Winds

Asher Roth & Chuck Inglish – Keep Smoking

Buddy & Kendrick Lamar – Staircases

Chuck Inglish & Chance the Rapper – Glam

Michael Christmas – Vinnie Johnson