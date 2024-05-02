The Clean Up Hour, Mix 264

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s Clean Up Hour pays homage to the first four months (+ 2 weeks) of 2004 — come back down memory lane with me!

Tracklist:

Jadakiss – 40 Bars of Terror

MF Grimm & MF DOOM – Rain Blood, Pt. 2

Royce da 5’9 – Hip Hop

Murs & 9th Wonder – H-U-S-T-L-E

The Gift of Gab – Rat Race

Jay-Z – Warm It Up

M.O.P – No Sleep ‘Til Brooklyn ’04

Lil Scrappy – No Problem

D12 – 40 Oz.

Lil Flip & Young Buck – Game Over (Remix)

Lloyd Banks & 50 Cent – Move

DJ Green Lantern, Lil Flip, The Game, Mr. Porter, & Young Zee – Stunt 187

Redman – I C Dead People

DJ Whoo Kid, The Game, & Snoop Dogg – The Red, the DJ, & The Blue

Eyedea & Abilities – Star Destroyer

Madvillain – Money Folder

Twista, Young Chris, Memphis Bleek, D-Roy, & Freeway – Art & Life (Chi-Roc)

Snoop Dogg – Prison Letter

Ill Bill – P***o Director

Trillville – Some ***

Freddie Gibbs – I Don’t Know Your Name

Lil Flip & Lea – Sunshine

Pete Rock & Little Brother – Give It To Ya

N*E*R*D – The Way She Dances

Snoop Dogg – Don’t Do the Crime

50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, & The Game – I’m So Sorry

Ghostface Killah & Jacki-O – Tooken Back

Dilated Peoples – Tryin to Breathe

Kanye West & Syleena Johnson – All Falls Down

cLOUDDEAD – Dead Dogs Two

Danger Mouse – December 4th (Bonus)

Blockhead – Bullfight in Ireland (Bonus)

See y’all next time!