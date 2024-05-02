The Clean Up Hour, Mix 264

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s Clean Up Hour pays homage to the first four months (+ 2 weeks) of 2004 — come back down memory lane with me!
Tracklist:
Jadakiss – 40 Bars of Terror
MF Grimm & MF DOOM – Rain Blood, Pt. 2
Royce da 5’9 – Hip Hop
Murs & 9th Wonder – H-U-S-T-L-E
The Gift of Gab – Rat Race
Jay-Z – Warm It Up
M.O.P – No Sleep ‘Til Brooklyn ’04
Lil Scrappy – No Problem
D12 – 40 Oz.
Lil Flip & Young Buck – Game Over (Remix)
Lloyd Banks & 50 Cent – Move
DJ Green Lantern, Lil Flip, The Game, Mr. Porter, & Young Zee – Stunt 187
Redman – I C Dead People
DJ Whoo Kid, The Game, & Snoop Dogg – The Red, the DJ, & The Blue
Eyedea & Abilities – Star Destroyer
Madvillain – Money Folder
Twista, Young Chris, Memphis Bleek, D-Roy, & Freeway – Art & Life (Chi-Roc)
Snoop Dogg – Prison Letter
Ill Bill – P***o Director
Trillville – Some ***
Freddie Gibbs – I Don’t Know Your Name
Lil Flip & Lea – Sunshine
Pete Rock & Little Brother – Give It To Ya
N*E*R*D – The Way She Dances
Snoop Dogg – Don’t Do the Crime
50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, & The Game – I’m So Sorry
Ghostface Killah & Jacki-O – Tooken Back
Dilated Peoples – Tryin to Breathe
Kanye West & Syleena Johnson – All Falls Down
cLOUDDEAD – Dead Dogs Two
Danger Mouse – December 4th (Bonus)
Blockhead – Bullfight in Ireland (Bonus)
See y’all next time!