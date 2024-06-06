The Clean Up Hour, Mix 269

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s new Clean Up Hour; I talk quickly about a few things, but mainly just get right to the music.

Tracklist:

Smoke DZA & DJ Relly Rell – Summer Nights

Meek Mill – 5AM in Philly

Vince Staples – Etoufee

Schoolboy Q & Freddie Gibbs – oHio

G Perico – F*** On

Atmosphere & Eyedea – The Stick Up

Jennifer Lopez, Fat Joe, & Big Pun – Feelin So Good

Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, & October London – Skate Odyssey

Mach-Hommy & 03 Greedo – #Richa**Haitian

Drake & Rihanna – Too Good

Snoop Dogg & Charlie Wilson – Peaches and Cream

Rapsody & Bee-B – DND (It’s Not Personal)

Keor Meteor – Karl Lewis

Childish Gambino & Summer Walker – Sweet Thang

The Marias – Real Life

Jahmiu – Wonder Woah

Lupe Fiasco – Indio

Danny Miles, Shad, & Saukrates – That’s All, That’s It (Remix)

DJ Quik, Problem, Brittany Barber, & Bryan J – Chachi’s Ride

Tyler, the Creator – SAFARI

LNDN DRGS & Clyde Carson – Bolt 45

Dom Kennedy, Jay 305, & the Game – Pharaohs

Casey Veggies & D Smoke – Boss Talk

Niko B. – it’s not litter if you bin it

Kill Bill: the Rapper – No Better [Water Mix]

AK & Skizza – 7AM in Saskatoon

Classified – Make It Make Sense

The Streets – Could Well Be In

Wale, J. Cole, & Melanie Fiona – Beautiful Bliss

Michael Christmas & Rugby Lo Sport – On the Radar Freestyle

See y’all next time!