The Clean Up Hour, Mix 269

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s new Clean Up Hour; I talk quickly about a few things, but mainly just get right to the music.
Tracklist:
Smoke DZA & DJ Relly Rell – Summer Nights
Meek Mill – 5AM in Philly
Vince Staples – Etoufee
Schoolboy Q & Freddie Gibbs – oHio
G Perico – F*** On
Atmosphere & Eyedea – The Stick Up
Jennifer Lopez, Fat Joe, & Big Pun – Feelin So Good
Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, & October London – Skate Odyssey
Mach-Hommy & 03 Greedo – #Richa**Haitian
Drake & Rihanna – Too Good
Snoop Dogg & Charlie Wilson – Peaches and Cream
Rapsody & Bee-B – DND (It’s Not Personal)
Keor Meteor – Karl Lewis
Childish Gambino & Summer Walker – Sweet Thang
The Marias – Real Life
Jahmiu – Wonder Woah
Lupe Fiasco – Indio
Danny Miles, Shad, & Saukrates – That’s All, That’s It (Remix)
DJ Quik, Problem, Brittany Barber, & Bryan J – Chachi’s Ride
Tyler, the Creator – SAFARI
LNDN DRGS & Clyde Carson – Bolt 45
Dom Kennedy, Jay 305, & the Game – Pharaohs
Casey Veggies & D Smoke – Boss Talk
Niko B. – it’s not litter if you bin it
Kill Bill: the Rapper – No Better [Water Mix]
AK & Skizza – 7AM in Saskatoon
Classified – Make It Make Sense
The Streets – Could Well Be In
Wale, J. Cole, & Melanie Fiona – Beautiful Bliss
Michael Christmas & Rugby Lo Sport – On the Radar Freestyle
See y’all next time!