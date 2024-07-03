The Feminist Shift is an advocacy capacity building collaborative between YW Kitchener-Waterloo and YWCA Cambridge that started in 2019. Together, with partnerships in the community, The Feminist Shift is taking on gender-based violence in Waterloo Region and working to improve the lives women and gender-diverse people. Their mission is to build a region that acknowledges and rejects gender-based violence. They will do this through engaging in thoughtful conversations, challenging engrained local issues with other feminist organizations, hosting knowledge sharing and training opportunities and through pointed and strategic advocacy projects.

This project is funded through Women and Gender Equality Canada’s capacity building grant, which allows The Feminist Shift to increase our community’s understanding of gender-based issues and build policy and preventative solutions to tackle these issues. The understanding of feminism is from an inclusive, strengths-based, intersectional lens and they focus on smart advocacy that promotes systemic progress and change.

The Feminist Shift is now in its third season, and airs on CKMS-FM every fourth Wednesday from 11:00am to Noon, starting on 10 July 2024 with Season 1 Episode 1: The Work Begins.