The Horizon Broadening Hour #25

Happy Sunday, Waterloo Region! Your regular Horizon Broadening Hour host, Mophead, is busy with the day job, so I’ll be filling in the seat for the month of April. Today features some of the tracks which I’ve added to our LibreTime library over the last two months. Not everything is new, but it’s new to me.
–Bob.
|Time
|Title
|Artist
|Album
|Genre
|0h00m
|Too Many Notes
|Cameronoise
|
Id’s My Party
|Rock / CanCon / Instrumental
|0h03m
|type two
|
(singles)
|Jazz Pop / CanCon / FemCon
|0h07m
|Habit to Help
|Folk Pop / CanCon / FemCon
|0h10m
|goodwill song
|Amanda Braam
|(single)
|Pop / CanCon / KWCon / FemCon
|0h12m
|PINK PAPER HEARTS
|
Origami
|Indie / CanCon / KWCon / FemCon
|0h15m
|My Heart Feels The Same Way Too (Acoustic)
|Amanda Keeles
|
Can’t Stop Me Now!
|Pop / CanCon / FemCon
|0h18m
|Playin’ It Cool
|Country / CanCon / FemCon
|0h22m
|Rewind
|Julia Rose
|Pop / CanCon / KWCon / FemCon
|0h26m
|Don’t Say a Thing
|Cinzia & The Eclipse
|
Springland
|Pop / CanCon / FemCon
|0h28m
|Burning
|Pop / CanCon / FemCon
|0h32m
|Fly
|Lisa Froment
|
Fly
|Rock / CanCon / FemCon
|0h36m
|Dans Tes Yeux
|Kelly Bado
|
Hey Terre
|Pop / CanCon / FemCon / French
|0h39m
|Hypnotizing
|Pop / CanCon / FemCon
|0h43m
|Case Départ
|Missy D
|Case Départ
|Rap, Hip-Hop / CanCon / FemCon / French
|0h46m
|Last Man Standing (feat. FLX)
|Sam Nabi
|
Help Yourself
|Hip-hop & Rap / CanCon / KWCon
|0h49m
|What Came Out Of The Kaleidescope (feat. Shark & Champa)
|Hip-hop & Rap / CanCon / KWCon
|0h55m
|Honey
|Elias Cooper
|
Honey
|Pop / CanCon
|0h59m
|Kiss The Mirror
|ShantiMaya
|
(single)
|Kirtan Spiritual / CanCon / KWCon
|1h04m
|Great Strides
|Tim McInnes
|
(single)
|Acoustic Piano / Instrumental / CanCon
|1h07m
|I’m Coming Back To You
|Chris Collins
|
(single)
|Pop / CanCon / KWCon
|1h09m
|Harder
|Avalon Stone
|
Chained
|Blues Rock / CanCon / KWCon / FemCon
|1h13m
|Hurry Up and Die
|RiffAction
|
The Colours They Hold
|Hard Rock / Metal / CanCon
|1h19m
|The Killer
|Hard Rock / Metal / CanCon
|1h24m
|Lost In The Wild
|Hot Mud
|Rehab Rock
|Indie Rock / CanCon
|1h29m
|Life at Sea
|Space Kitchen
|
What’s Cookin’?
|Progressive Rock, Pop / CanCon / KWCon
|1h33m
|Lovin’ 9 to 5
|Progressive Rock, Pop / CanCon / KWCon
|1h37m
|so into you (paun remix)
|paun
|
(singles)
|ElectroPop / KWCon
|1h42m
|double standard
|House / KWCon / Instrumental
|1h46m
|Ambient Summer Vol. 3 w/ Tina Marie & Paun
|Various, aired by Callshop Radio
|(single)
|Ambient / KWCon / Instrumental