The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
Shows, The Horizon Broadening Hour

The Horizon Broadening Hour #25

(silhoutte illustration of five people dancing)
Keep dancing!
Happy Sunday, Waterloo Region! Your regular Horizon Broadening Hour host, Mophead, is busy with the day job, so I’ll be filling in the seat for the month of April. Today features some of the tracks which I’ve added to our LibreTime library over the last two months. Not everything is new, but it’s new to me.

–Bob.

Time Title Artist Album Genre
0h00m Too Many Notes Cameronoise Cameronoise | Id's My Party (a collage of B&W photos on a red background)
Id’s My Party		 Rock / CanCon / Instrumental
0h03m type two

Rose Brokenshire

 (a woman kissing a flower)
(singles)		 Jazz Pop / CanCon / FemCon
0h07m Habit to Help Folk Pop / CanCon / FemCon
0h10m goodwill song Amanda Braam (single) Pop / CanCon / KWCon / FemCon
0h12m PINK PAPER HEARTS
Origami		 Indie / CanCon / KWCon / FemCon
0h15m My Heart Feels The Same Way Too (Acoustic) Amanda Keeles Can't Stop Me Now! | Amanda Keeles | Debut Album (a woman in a red dress with arms outstretched standing between two houses)
Can’t Stop Me Now!		 Pop / CanCon / FemCon
0h18m Playin’ It Cool Country / CanCon / FemCon
0h22m Rewind Julia Rose   Pop / CanCon / KWCon / FemCon
0h26m Don’t Say a Thing Cinzia & The Eclipse ( a woman in a yellow dress holding a chess piece, sitting at a table covered by various things)
Springland		 Pop / CanCon / FemCon
0h28m Burning Pop / CanCon / FemCon
0h32m Fly Lisa Froment Fly (paining of three people in pointilist style)
Fly		 Rock / CanCon / FemCon
0h36m Dans Tes Yeux Kelly Bado Hey Terre | Kelly Bado (a woman with her hair up, wrapped in pink and blue scarves)
Hey Terre		 Pop / CanCon / FemCon / French
0h39m Hypnotizing Pop / CanCon / FemCon
0h43m Case Départ Missy D Case Départ | Missy D (B&W photo of a laughing woman reaching toward the camera)Case Départ Rap, Hip-Hop / CanCon / FemCon / French
0h46m Last Man Standing (feat. FLX) Sam Nabi Help Yourself (a pink and yellow cake with whipped cream on a plate)
Help Yourself		 Hip-hop & Rap / CanCon / KWCon
0h49m What Came Out Of The Kaleidescope (feat. Shark & Champa) Hip-hop & Rap / CanCon / KWCon
0h55m Honey Elias Cooper (a red marigold and a black dot on a yellow background)
Honey		 Pop / CanCon
0h59m Kiss The Mirror ShantiMaya ShantiMaya | Kiss The Mirror (a person in a windswept goen standing at a window overlooking the horizon at night)
(single)		 Kirtan Spiritual / CanCon / KWCon
1h04m Great Strides Tim McInnes Great Strides | Tim McInnes (legs striding on a wavy piano keyboard)
(single)		 Acoustic Piano / Instrumental / CanCon
1h07m I’m Coming Back To You Chris Collins (closeup of a smiling man with a beard wearing a Santa hat and headphones)
(single)		 Pop / CanCon / KWCon
1h09m Harder Avalon Stone (a woman with her hands against a wall wall of plastic wrap, blue lighting)
Chained		 Blues Rock / CanCon / KWCon / FemCon
1h13m Hurry Up and Die RiffAction RiffAction (red and blue lighting bolt across a distorted face)
The Colours They Hold		 Hard Rock / Metal / CanCon
1h19m The Killer Hard Rock / Metal / CanCon
1h24m Lost In The Wild Hot Mud Hot Mud | Rehab Rock (simple line drawing of a smile showing a tooth gap, with the letters of "Hot Mud" on each tooth)Rehab Rock Indie Rock / CanCon
1h29m Life at Sea Space Kitchen Space Kitchen | What's Cookin'? (a kitchen diorama floating in space; purple letters)
What’s Cookin’?		 Progressive Rock, Pop / CanCon / KWCon
1h33m Lovin’ 9 to 5 Progressive Rock, Pop / CanCon / KWCon
1h37m so into you (paun remix) paun Paun | Double Standard (half-toned white&blue image of peacock feathers; blue letters on a pale blue background
(singles)		 ElectroPop / KWCon
1h42m double standard House / KWCon / Instrumental
1h46m Ambient Summer Vol. 3 w/ Tina Marie & Paun Various, aired by Callshop Radio ambient summer vol 3 w/ tina marie & paun | callshopradio.com | CR 21 09 (art deco illustration of a woman with long flowing hair wearing a pink evening gown)(single) Ambient / KWCon / Instrumental

