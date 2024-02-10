the Regime interview with Capt. William Simpson: Wild Horse Fire Brigade

Managing to extinction seems to be the method invested by those taxed to protect. While others circumvent the law, Bill Simpson has some real, practical answers to the, so called, Wild Horse Problem. There are roughly 100 000 wild horses in the U.S., the majority in Nevada. Bill is on the border of Oregon/California and has encountered wildfires. Catastrophical to the survival of those in the surroundings, Wild Horse Fire Brigade encourage results by wild horses. Incredibly, via grazing, and their existence in the shrub and eating grasses and plants, wild horses help their environment, and can hence help prevent wildfires.

Listen to this informative interview with Capt. Bill: “the proverbial Renaissance Man; a retired U.S. Merchant Marine Officer …, specialist in long-term off-grid survival and disaster preparedness….” [from his Muck Rack bio].

For more information to go www.wildhorsefirebrigade.org