A chill, pre-thunderstorm episode where (after a bit of a late start 🙂 we play a mix of the deeply chill, the whimsically upbeat, and the slowly melancholy.

Screen Shot – Screen

Locket – Crumb

Newspaper – Fiona Apple

All the Words We Don’t Say – Hiatus Kiayote

Jesus Etc – Wilco

Song Against Sex – Neutral Milk Hotel

Anywayz – Austra