Today’s episode starts off with an epically long tune, then takes a bit of a spooky turn with some Halloween-themed tunes. As always, thanks for listening!

Storm – Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Spooky – Classics IV

Witchy Woman – Eagles

Time Warp – Cast of the Rocky Horror Picture Show

Circumstances – Rush

Andromeda – Weyes Blood

Walking at a Downtown Pace – Parquet Courts

