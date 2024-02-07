Through the Static Episode 26 – 07/02/24

The radio appreciation special! (well not that much, just a couple songs 🙂 Listen to me gush over music stories and connections, and over songs that are dedicated to radio, as we do the usual twist and turn through genres and decades.

Fast Car – Tracy Chapman

Today – Jefferson Airplane

Listen to the Radio – Pukka Orchestra

Radio Gaga – Queen

Radio Silence – Blue Peter

Transmission – Joy Division

Shut Up and Drive – Rihanna

American Teenager – Ethel Cain

A House in Nebraska – Ethel Cain

