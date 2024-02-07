Through the Static Episode 26 – 07/02/24

The radio appreciation special! (well not that much, just a couple songs 🙂 Listen to me gush over music stories and connections, and over songs that are dedicated to radio, as we do the usual twist and turn through genres and decades.
- Fast Car – Tracy Chapman
- Today – Jefferson Airplane
- Listen to the Radio – Pukka Orchestra
- Radio Gaga – Queen
- Radio Silence – Blue Peter
- Transmission – Joy Division
- Shut Up and Drive – Rihanna
- American Teenager – Ethel Cain
- A House in Nebraska – Ethel Cain