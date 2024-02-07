Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 26 – 07/02/24

Leave a comment

The radio appreciation special! (well not that much, just a couple songs 🙂 Listen to me gush over music stories and connections, and over songs that are dedicated to radio, as we do the usual twist and turn through genres and decades.

  • Fast Car – Tracy Chapman
  • Today – Jefferson Airplane
  • Listen to the Radio – Pukka Orchestra
  • Radio Gaga – Queen
  • Radio Silence – Blue Peter
  • Transmission – Joy Division
  • Shut Up and Drive – Rihanna
  • American Teenager – Ethel Cain
  • A House in Nebraska – Ethel Cain

Check out the podcast!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.