Through the Static Episode 27 – 14/02/24

Valentines Day edition! Playing a selection of songs that reflect all (or at last some) sides of love; the good, the bad, and the bittersweet! From romantic love, to long-distance love, to unrequited love, to self-love, to platonic love, check out this week’s episode for the scoop on love!

Valentine – Snail Mail

Heat Wave – Snail Mail

Jolene – Dolly Parton

Necessary Evil – Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Valentine – Laufey

For the First Time – MacDemarco

For the First Time – Best Coast

I Got You – Lydia Persaud

Love My Way – Psychedelic Furs

Without You Without Them – boygenius

