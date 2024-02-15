Through the Static Episode 27 – 14/02/24

Valentines Day edition! Playing a selection of songs that reflect all (or at last some) sides of love; the good, the bad, and the bittersweet! From romantic love, to long-distance love, to unrequited love, to self-love, to platonic love, check out this week’s episode for the scoop on love!
- Valentine – Snail Mail
- Heat Wave – Snail Mail
- Jolene – Dolly Parton
- Necessary Evil – Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- Valentine – Laufey
- For the First Time – MacDemarco
- For the First Time – Best Coast
- I Got You – Lydia Persaud
- Love My Way – Psychedelic Furs
- Without You Without Them – boygenius