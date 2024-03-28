Through the Static Episode 30 – 27/03/24

Hoping today between the eloquently frustrated, to the virtually viral, to the downright loud, we’ve got it all on Through the Static! And THANK YOU ALL for 30 episodes, I appreciate you all listening! Check out the recording below, along with a little behind the scenes pic from my sister who was in studio with me today 🙂
- so american – Olivia Rodrigo
- Good For You – Olivia Rodrigo
- Stick Season – Noah Kahan
- All the Things I Wasn’t – Grapes of Wrath
- Vampire Empire – Adrianne Lenker
- Live Forever – Oasis
- Hampton City Cowboy – Lowell
- The Magician – Andy Shauf
- To Your Love- Fiona Apple
- Limp – Fiona Apple
- Freak On A Leash – Korn
- Black Paint – Death Grips
