Through the Static Episode 30 – 27/03/24

Hoping today between the eloquently frustrated, to the virtually viral, to the downright loud, we’ve got it all on Through the Static! And THANK YOU ALL for 30 episodes, I appreciate you all listening! Check out the recording below, along with a little behind the scenes pic from my sister who was in studio with me today 🙂

so american – Olivia Rodrigo

Good For You – Olivia Rodrigo

Stick Season – Noah Kahan

All the Things I Wasn’t – Grapes of Wrath

Vampire Empire – Adrianne Lenker

Live Forever – Oasis

Hampton City Cowboy – Lowell

The Magician – Andy Shauf

To Your Love- Fiona Apple

Limp – Fiona Apple

Freak On A Leash – Korn

Black Paint – Death Grips

Check out the podcast!