Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 30 – 27/03/24

Hoping today between the eloquently frustrated, to the virtually viral, to the downright loud, we’ve got it all on Through the Static! And THANK YOU ALL for 30 episodes, I appreciate you all listening! Check out the recording below, along with a little behind the scenes pic from my sister who was in studio with me today 🙂

  • so american – Olivia Rodrigo
  • Good For You – Olivia Rodrigo
  • Stick Season – Noah Kahan
  • All the Things I Wasn’t – Grapes of Wrath
  • Vampire Empire – Adrianne Lenker
  • Live Forever – Oasis
  • Hampton City Cowboy – Lowell
  • The Magician – Andy Shauf
  • To Your Love- Fiona Apple
  • Limp – Fiona Apple
  • Freak On A Leash – Korn
  • Black Paint – Death Grips

Check out the podcast!             

