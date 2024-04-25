Through the Static Episode 33 – 24/04/24

Taking a dive into the 90s and beyond today to bring you that upbeat summer vibe. With the warmer weather and longer days you’re gonna need that extra energy so check out these tunes to get you going!
- Goca Dünya – Altin Gün
- Cemalin – Altin Gün
- Jumper – Third Eye Blind
- Dark Necessities – Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Intergalactic – Beastie Boys
- Film – The Bad Plus
- Pretty Pimpin – Kurt Vile
- Teen Town – Weather Report
- Born Slippy (Nuxx) – Underworld
- April 8th – Neutral Milk Hotel
Check out the podcast!