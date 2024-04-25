Through the Static Episode 33 – 24/04/24

Taking a dive into the 90s and beyond today to bring you that upbeat summer vibe. With the warmer weather and longer days you’re gonna need that extra energy so check out these tunes to get you going!

Goca Dünya – Altin Gün

Cemalin – Altin Gün

Jumper – Third Eye Blind

Dark Necessities – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Intergalactic – Beastie Boys

Film – The Bad Plus

Pretty Pimpin – Kurt Vile

Teen Town – Weather Report

Born Slippy (Nuxx) – Underworld

April 8th – Neutral Milk Hotel

