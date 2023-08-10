Through the Static Episode 7 – 08/10/23

A more laid-back show today, we’re back in the studio after a stormy afternoon and playing tracks spanning decades and genres. Enjoy!

Twenty-Four Hours – Joy Division

Army of Me – Bjork

Simulation Swarm – Big Thief

The Roving – Bonny Light Horseman

Darkness Darkness – Kieran Hebden & William Tyler

Speaking Terms – Snail Mail

Strangelove – Depeche Mode

The Killing Moon – Echo and the Bunnymen

Ghost – Machine Girl

Head Alone – Julia Jacklin

Little Birds (Live 2014) – Neutral Milk Hotel