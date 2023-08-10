Through the Static Episode 7 – 08/10/23

A more laid-back show today, we’re back in the studio after a stormy afternoon and playing tracks spanning decades and genres. Enjoy!
- Twenty-Four Hours – Joy Division
- Army of Me – Bjork
- Simulation Swarm – Big Thief
- The Roving – Bonny Light Horseman
- Darkness Darkness – Kieran Hebden & William Tyler
- Speaking Terms – Snail Mail
- Strangelove – Depeche Mode
- The Killing Moon – Echo and the Bunnymen
- Ghost – Machine Girl
- Head Alone – Julia Jacklin
- Little Birds (Live 2014) – Neutral Milk Hotel