Through the Static Episode 7 – 08/10/23

A more laid-back show today, we’re back in the studio after a stormy afternoon and playing tracks spanning decades and genres. Enjoy!

  • Twenty-Four Hours – Joy Division
  • Army of Me – Bjork
  • Simulation Swarm – Big Thief
  • The Roving – Bonny Light Horseman
  • Darkness Darkness – Kieran Hebden & William Tyler
  • Speaking Terms – Snail Mail
  • Strangelove – Depeche Mode
  • The Killing Moon – Echo and the Bunnymen
  • Ghost – Machine Girl
  • Head Alone – Julia Jacklin
  • Little Birds (Live 2014) – Neutral Milk Hotel

