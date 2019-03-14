18th annual commemoration of the UN International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination Join CROSS CULTURES magazine’s for the entire Waterloo Region Open to everyone! Thursday, 21 March 2019 from 8:30am to 11:00pm

at Kitchener City Hall

we start with indigenous prayer, O Canada and greetings from dignitaries

morning – focus on students from public, Catholic and private schools

afternoon – open interactive roundtable and panel discussions, documentaries

the meaning of being indigenous to a land

what is race? why racism?

youth identity

open for more suggestions and speakers

evening – peace concert and arts and culture extravaganza

Open invitation to all artists . . . music, drama, spoken word / poetry, dance, visual … and crafts, fashion show ???

CROSS CULTURES has been working on a MUTUAL RESPECT campaign

and last year we unveiled the prototype for what we hope will be completed by March 21st for a monument to be placed at the clock tower entrance of Victoria Park ..

This event is always a work in progress, and we would love to hear from you !

Gehan

—

Gehan D. Sabry

Editor / Publisher

Cross Cultures magazine (since 1991)

POB 20002 Kitchener ON N2P 2B4

email: crosscultures@bellnet.ca

www.crosscultures.ca