UN International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

Silent/Silenced | Niemoller's poem "In Germany, the Nazis came for the Communists, and I didn't speak up because I wasn't a Communist..."

Join CROSS CULTURES magazine’s

18th annual commemoration of the

UN International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

for the entire Waterloo Region

Open to everyone!

Thursday, 21 March 2019 from 8:30am to 11:00pm
at Kitchener City Hall

  • we start with indigenous prayer, O Canada and greetings from dignitaries
  • morning – focus on students from public, Catholic and private schools
  • afternoon – open interactive roundtable and panel discussions, documentaries
    • the meaning of being indigenous to a land
    • what is race? why racism?
    • youth identity
    • open for more suggestions and speakers
  • evening – peace concert and arts and culture extravaganza

    • Open invitation to all artists . . . music, drama, spoken word / poetry, dance, visual … and crafts, fashion show ???

    CROSS CULTURES has been working on a MUTUAL RESPECT campaign

    and last year we unveiled the prototype for what we hope will be completed by March 21st for a monument to be placed at the clock tower entrance of Victoria Park ..

    This event is always a work in progress, and we would love to hear from you !

    Gehan


    Gehan D. Sabry
    Editor / Publisher
    Cross Cultures magazine (since 1991)
    POB 20002 Kitchener ON N2P 2B4
    email: crosscultures@bellnet.ca
    www.crosscultures.ca

