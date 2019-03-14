Join CROSS CULTURES magazine’s
Thursday, 21 March 2019 from 8:30am to 11:00pm
18th annual commemoration of the
UN International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
for the entire Waterloo Region
Open to everyone!
at Kitchener City Hall
- we start with indigenous prayer, O Canada and greetings from dignitaries
- morning – focus on students from public, Catholic and private schools
- afternoon – open interactive roundtable and panel discussions, documentaries
- the meaning of being indigenous to a land
- what is race? why racism?
- youth identity
- open for more suggestions and speakers
Open invitation to all artists . . . music, drama, spoken word / poetry, dance, visual … and crafts, fashion show ???
CROSS CULTURES has been working on a MUTUAL RESPECT campaign
and last year we unveiled the prototype for what we hope will be completed by March 21st for a monument to be placed at the clock tower entrance of Victoria Park ..
This event is always a work in progress, and we would love to hear from you !
Gehan
—
Gehan D. Sabry
Editor / Publisher
Cross Cultures magazine (since 1991)
POB 20002 Kitchener ON N2P 2B4
email: crosscultures@bellnet.ca
www.crosscultures.ca