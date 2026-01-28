Virasat Radio produced by Virasat Media is a Canadian based media company that was founded in 2011. The company develops and produces South Asian focused current affairs programming for various media including, print, radio, and television broadcast. After a decade in the business, the company is focusing on the creation of new arts and cultural programming.

There is growing interest in South Asian culture among young Canadians. Virasat Media recognizes the opportunity of introducing international stars to the Canadian market while simultaneously creating opportunities for new home-grown Canadian Talent. Join us and bring your products and services to one of the most prosperous and fastest growing ethnic communities…

Virasat Media’s resourcefulness and its ability to create, produce and broadcast, radio and TV shows has helped it develop a foundation, a network and a set of skills that is invaluable in planning and executing larger scale events.

Our early morning show on CKMS 102.7 FM starts with Morning Prayer followed by today in history. We play Punjabi music produced by Canadian and international artist from the world. Our news producers from Canada and India will keep the community updated with current news in Canada and around the world.



Virasat Media is the voice of the community. Call/Text/Email.

Virasat Radio airs on CKMS-FM Monday to Friday from 8:00am to 10:00am.

Baljinder Tamber

Producer

Phone: +1-416-451-2222

Web: www.imela.ca — info@imela.ca