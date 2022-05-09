Wadio Wam! Episode 11 – Mother’s Day

Hey everyone! Very special episode for Mother’s day, with my own mom coming on the show! We picked some of our favourite songs and shared some memories of them.

Unfortunately there seemed to be a problem with the broadcast of the episode as it was airing, so if you hear me mentioning technical issues that is what that is mentioning! I have tried to remove as much of the rambling as possible. Wam On!

Spotify Link – https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2xLB4kFCVgfPuVZn37xrtR?si=b1e9fa48bcc7422d