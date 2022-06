Heyo Wammers! I’ve been quite busy the last couple weeks and haven’t been able to upload the last few shows, so get ready for another massive upload. Here’s a show I did by myself on some of the greatest love songs, check it out!

Spotify Link – https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4SvzKz1kjhtxB0JLNNQ2CQ?si=27d58ee785314e13