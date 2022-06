Hey Wammers! Very special show from June 19th. This was recorded with my Dad on Father’s Day, which also happened to be my birthday which doesn’t happen often! Very fun show, with lots of music from memory lane. Love you dad!

Spotify Playlist – https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1skXTVXGf9G4wNPtcaeDPZ?si=6820004734e9412c