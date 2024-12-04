WaSun: EARTH MOTHER – Album Review⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Always by WaSun

With previous heavy hitter releases, and re-release of Prison Notebooks, WaSun’s latest, is in his words, his best album: EARTH MOTHER. Getting into the tracks, the overall vibe is of a soft beach and warm sand. I am in love with this album. To the soul of the broken-hearted, this album hits home.

WaSun wrote a personal album, about his life. The hardship he describes via this album can only be felt by listening to the songs. Tell me which ones you listen to on repeat. currently mine is Always.

Old School Hip Hop and social justice movement is WaSun’s background and life. He is a modern warrior for us all. Support his album, released by TAOT RECORDINGS – Shout-out Righteous – Shout-out: Street Hop & DJ Carmelo. This is the album we all need to nurture our hurt wounds and find the strength to move on. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Album of a lifetime. Epicness surpass WaSun’s new release EARTH MOTHER-find it on streaming platforms. Support this GREAT, CANADIAN! Torontonian, multi heavy-hitter albums – check out Prison Notebooks, Comrade Music, What Must Be Done –