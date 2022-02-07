WINGS – Women’s International News Gathering Service is an all-woman independent radio production company that produces and distributes news and current affairs programs by and about women around the world. WINGS programs are used by non-commercial radio stations, women’s studies, and individuals. Programs can be heard on local radio stations, on shortwave, on the internet, and on cassettes. .

“Raising Women’s Voices through Radio Worldwide” since 1986

Contact WINGS Executive Producer Frieda Werden at frieda.werden@gmail.com

WINGS is syndicated on CKMS-FM from the NCRA Community Radio Exchange, and currently airs on Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 102.7 on Friday from 5:30am to 6:30am.