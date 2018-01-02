Starfish and Coffee Radio – episode #30 (12.31.17)

Happy New Year! It was all about the music on this New Year’s Eve special of Starfish and Coffee Radio. We hope we set everyone’s night right with our little musical joy-ride.
Playlist
1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)
2. Feist – 1234
3. Little Miss Higgins – I’m Gonna Bake My Biscuits
4. Scott Bradley’s Postmodern Jukebox – Hey Ya!
5. Led Zepplin – Fool In The Rain
6. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Three Little Birds (Stephen Marley and Jason Bentley Remix)
7. Shad – Keep Shining
8. Splash ‘N Boots – Dancing In The Boot
9. The Darcys – Miracle
10. The Black Keys – Gotta Get Away
11. She & Him – In The Sun
12. Caspar Babypants – My Pants Are On Vacation
13. The Donnas – Dancing With Myself
14. Imagine Dragons – Thunder
15. Madonna – Holiday
16. Prince – 1999