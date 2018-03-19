STARFISH AND COFFEE RADIO – EPISODE #39 (03.18.18)

Starfish and Coffee Radio is about to go out with a bang if episode #39 is any indication. That’s right, change is coming to Starfish and Coffee Radio. The show is changing names starting with the April 1, 2018 episode. That is no joke. Episode #40 will be the last show under the Starfish and Coffee Radio brand. The music format for the show will not be changing! You can count on that. As for the new name, that will be revealed on the April 1, 2018 broadcast!

Episode #39 was two scoops of musical fun crammed into 1 solid hour. Unfortunately, we had some technical issues and the show’s intro was not recorded and neither was the last song. Ah well, at least 50+ minutes of music and Starfish and Coffee fun made it to this week’s archived recording.

Playlist

1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show intro)

2. RUN-D.M.C. vs. Jason Nevins – It’s Like That

3. The Knocks – Classic (ft. POWERS)

4. Justice – D.A.N.C.E. (English radio edit)

5. LCD Soundsystem – Daft Punk Is Playing At My House

6. Wham! – Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do?)

7. Dragonette – Hello (ft. Martin Solveig)

8. Katrina & the Waves – Walking On Sunshine

9. Stevie Wonder – Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)

10. Queen – Don’t Stop Me Know

11. The Lego Ninjago Movie – Found My Place

12. Free – All Right Now

13. Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine

14. Josh Gad (aka Olaf) – In Summer

15. Best Coast – Feeling Ok

16. dirtgirl – Chicken Jam

17. Walk The Moon – One Foot