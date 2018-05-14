So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 14, 2018

  1. Iron Maiden, Satellite 15…The Final Frontier
  2. Metallica, Astronomy
  3. Meat Loaf, Everything Louder Than Everything Else
  4. Black Sabbath, Heaven And Hell
  5. The Beatles, Hello Goodbye
  6. Five Man Electrical Band, Hello Melinda, Goodbye
  7. The Rolling Stones, Too Tight
  8. Genesis, The Musical Box
  9. Jethro Tull, A New Day Yesterday
  10. Yes, Turn Of The Century
  11. Robin Trower, Twice Removed From Yesterday
  12. J.J. Cale, Thirteen Days
  13. Pat Benatar, Heartbreaker
  14. Leonard Cohen, Ain’t No Cure For Love
  15. Led Zeppelin, The Battle Of Evermore
  16. Deep Purple, Mandrake Root
  17. Wolfmother, California Queen
  18. Curtis Mayfield & The Impressions, Minstrel And Queen
  19. David Bowie, Queen Bitch
  20. Queen, Seaside Rendezvous
  21. Rush, A Farewell To Kings
  22. Tom Cochrane, All The King’s Men
  23. Rare Earth, Hey Big Brother
  24. Foghat, Drive Me Home
  25. Pink Floyd, Terminal Frost excerpt

