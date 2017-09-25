So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Sept. 25, 2017

1. Queen, Dead On Time

2. Alice Cooper, Unfinished Sweet

3. The Rolling Stones, Hearts For Sale

4. The Doors, Ships With Sails (post Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek vocals)

5. Santana, Caminando

6. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band, Quit Your Low Down Ways

7. Rare Earth, Smiling Faces Sometimes

8. Paul McCartney & Wings, Beware My Love

9. Traffic, Rainmaker

10. Thin Lizzy, Killer On The Loose

11. Gregg Allman, My Only True Friend

12. Love, A House Is Not A Motel

13. Elton John, The King Must Die

14. Van Morrison, Redwood Tree

15. Aerosmith, No Surprize

16. Pat Travers, Heat In The Street (live)

17. Marianne Faithfull, Visions Of Johanna

18. Blue Oyster Cult, She’s As Beautiful As A Foot

19. Heart, Magazine

20. Fairport Convention, Tam Lin

21. Jethro Tull, Baker St. Muse