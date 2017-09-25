1. Queen, Dead On Time
2. Alice Cooper, Unfinished Sweet
3. The Rolling Stones, Hearts For Sale
4. The Doors, Ships With Sails (post Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek vocals)
5. Santana, Caminando
6. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band, Quit Your Low Down Ways
7. Rare Earth, Smiling Faces Sometimes
8. Paul McCartney & Wings, Beware My Love
9. Traffic, Rainmaker
10. Thin Lizzy, Killer On The Loose
11. Gregg Allman, My Only True Friend
12. Love, A House Is Not A Motel
13. Elton John, The King Must Die
14. Van Morrison, Redwood Tree
15. Aerosmith, No Surprize
16. Pat Travers, Heat In The Street (live)
17. Marianne Faithfull, Visions Of Johanna
18. Blue Oyster Cult, She’s As Beautiful As A Foot
19. Heart, Magazine
20. Fairport Convention, Tam Lin
21. Jethro Tull, Baker St. Muse
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Sept. 25, 2017
1. Queen, Dead On Time