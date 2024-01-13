New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #13

What’s up, y’all? A day earlier than usual (and will be for the next while), here is the new music I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Aidan Knight
|Each Other
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|The Fundamentals
|Blues and Rhythm
|Blues
|CanCon
|Eugene Ripper
|Hangman
|Other
|CanCon
|Doug Cox & Sam Hurrie
|Old Friends
|Blues
|CanCon
|Natalie Merchant
|Natalie Merchant
|Pop
|Unknown
|JoyfulTalk
|MUUIXX
|Electronica
|CanCon
|Legere and Legere
|Acadian Moon
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Peter Willie Youngtree
|Country Hymns
|Country & Folk
|Unknown
|Yenta
|1
|Pop
|Unknown
|Ben Rogers
|The Bloodred Yonder
|County/Folk
|CanCon
|Le Vent Du Nord
|Tetu
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|Daptone Gold, Vol. II
|R&B
|No
|Jeff Buckley
|You and I
|Alternative
|CanCon
|No Museums
|Frightening Camera
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|Return of Our Stupid Noise (Squirtgun Records)
|Rock
|No
|Spectre Hearts
|Attraction
|Rock
|Unknown
|Andrew Franey
|The Stars Shine For You
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Karpinka Brothers
|You Can Count On Me
|Folk
|CanCon
|Sunrise and Good People
|Closer to the Flame
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Harlan Wells
|Waiting for June
|Pop
|CanCon
|James Bruce Moore
|Soul’s Journey Home
|Soul
|CanCon
|Autumn Kings
|Autumn Kings
|Punk
|Unknown
|Dustin Moore
|Next
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Foonyap
|Palimpsest
|Rock
|Unknown
|Whitney K
|Goodnight
|Rock
|CanCon
|Merganzer
|Mirror Maze
|Pop
|CanCon
|Andy Clockwork
|Scronk EP
|Dance/House
|Unknown
|Kalle Mattson
|Avalanche
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Martin Harley & Daniel Kimbro
|Live at Southern Ground
|Blues
|No
|Thunderclap!
|Hellbent for Success
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Mississippi Live & The Dirty Dirty
|Going Down
|Indie Rock
|No
|Michael Vlatkovich
|Ask 7
|Jazz
|No
|Johan Agebjorn
|Notes
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Colter Wall
|Imaginary Appalachia
|Country
|CanCon
|Husky
|Ruckers Hill
|Indie Rock
|No
|Ozone Layer
|Seawall City
|Electronic/Indie Rock
|CanCon
And here is the Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Ozone Layer – I Won’t Be Dust
Andy Clockwork – Scronk
Joyfultalk – If I Had Your Address in Chicago
Hello Moth – Evading Eden
Icicle – What Day is Today
Ajungi – Next One
Floes – Last Night (feat. Ghostly Kisses)
Safia Nolin – Lesbian Break Up Song (feat. La Force)
Hush Hush Noise – Friday Morning Hymn
Andrew Vivona – Stay in Time
Sarah Macdougall – Bleeding on the Dancefloor
Farewell Stanleys – Get Better, Cinderella
Mark Schirmacher – No Shirt, No Shoes
Grimskunk – Computer Screen
The Brighton Project – New Orleans is Sinking
The Castor Troys – We Are One
Icicle – JJ3
Strange Breed – Track 2
Sierra Pilot – When the Night is Over
Plants – Black Eyes and French Fries
Marker Starling – Mistaken ID/Crosstown Bulletin
Braden Gates – Catholic School
Shhh! – Sinkhole
Yessica Woahneil – Sun Coming You
David Madras – Porcelain
T. Buckley – Miles we Put Behind
Carl Lorusso Jr. – Six Ton Burden Blues
See y’all next week!