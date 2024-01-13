The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #13

What’s up, y’all? A day earlier than usual (and will be for the next while), here is the new music I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Aidan Knight Each Other Indie Rock CanCon
The Fundamentals Blues and Rhythm Blues CanCon
Eugene Ripper Hangman Other CanCon
Doug Cox & Sam Hurrie Old Friends Blues CanCon
Natalie Merchant Natalie Merchant Pop Unknown
JoyfulTalk MUUIXX Electronica CanCon
Legere and Legere Acadian Moon Country/Folk CanCon
Peter Willie Youngtree Country Hymns Country & Folk Unknown
Yenta 1 Pop Unknown
Ben Rogers The Bloodred Yonder County/Folk CanCon
Le Vent Du Nord Tetu Traditional CanCon
Various Artists Daptone Gold, Vol. II R&B No
Jeff Buckley You and I Alternative CanCon
No Museums Frightening Camera Alternative CanCon
Various Artists Return of Our Stupid Noise (Squirtgun Records) Rock No
Spectre Hearts Attraction Rock Unknown
Andrew Franey The Stars Shine For You Pop CanCon
The Karpinka Brothers You Can Count On Me Folk CanCon
Sunrise and Good People Closer to the Flame Indie Rock CanCon
Harlan Wells Waiting for June Pop CanCon
James Bruce Moore Soul’s Journey Home Soul CanCon
Autumn Kings Autumn Kings Punk Unknown
Dustin Moore Next Rap NSFR CanCon
Foonyap Palimpsest Rock Unknown
Whitney K Goodnight Rock CanCon
Merganzer Mirror Maze Pop CanCon
Andy Clockwork Scronk EP Dance/House Unknown
Kalle Mattson Avalanche Indie Rock CanCon
Martin Harley & Daniel Kimbro Live at Southern Ground Blues No
Thunderclap! Hellbent for Success Alternative CanCon
Mississippi Live & The Dirty Dirty Going Down Indie Rock No
Michael Vlatkovich Ask 7 Jazz No
Johan Agebjorn Notes Alternative CanCon
Colter Wall Imaginary Appalachia Country CanCon
Husky Ruckers Hill Indie Rock No
Ozone Layer Seawall City Electronic/Indie Rock CanCon

And here is the Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Ozone Layer – I Won’t Be Dust
Andy Clockwork – Scronk
Joyfultalk – If I Had Your Address in Chicago
Hello Moth – Evading Eden
Icicle – What Day is Today
Ajungi – Next One
Floes – Last Night (feat. Ghostly Kisses)
Safia Nolin – Lesbian Break Up Song (feat. La Force)
Hush Hush Noise – Friday Morning Hymn
Andrew Vivona – Stay in Time
Sarah Macdougall – Bleeding on the Dancefloor
Farewell Stanleys – Get Better, Cinderella
Mark Schirmacher – No Shirt, No Shoes
Grimskunk – Computer Screen
The Brighton Project – New Orleans is Sinking
The Castor Troys – We Are One
Icicle – JJ3
Strange Breed – Track 2
Sierra Pilot – When the Night is Over
Plants – Black Eyes and French Fries
Marker Starling – Mistaken ID/Crosstown Bulletin
Braden Gates – Catholic School
Shhh! – Sinkhole
Yessica Woahneil – Sun Coming You
David Madras – Porcelain
T. Buckley – Miles we Put Behind
Carl Lorusso Jr. – Six Ton Burden Blues

See y’all next week!

