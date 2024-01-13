New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #13

What’s up, y’all? A day earlier than usual (and will be for the next while), here is the new music I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Aidan Knight Each Other Indie Rock CanCon The Fundamentals Blues and Rhythm Blues CanCon Eugene Ripper Hangman Other CanCon Doug Cox & Sam Hurrie Old Friends Blues CanCon Natalie Merchant Natalie Merchant Pop Unknown JoyfulTalk MUUIXX Electronica CanCon Legere and Legere Acadian Moon Country/Folk CanCon Peter Willie Youngtree Country Hymns Country & Folk Unknown Yenta 1 Pop Unknown Ben Rogers The Bloodred Yonder County/Folk CanCon Le Vent Du Nord Tetu Traditional CanCon Various Artists Daptone Gold, Vol. II R&B No Jeff Buckley You and I Alternative CanCon No Museums Frightening Camera Alternative CanCon Various Artists Return of Our Stupid Noise (Squirtgun Records) Rock No Spectre Hearts Attraction Rock Unknown Andrew Franey The Stars Shine For You Pop CanCon The Karpinka Brothers You Can Count On Me Folk CanCon Sunrise and Good People Closer to the Flame Indie Rock CanCon Harlan Wells Waiting for June Pop CanCon James Bruce Moore Soul’s Journey Home Soul CanCon Autumn Kings Autumn Kings Punk Unknown Dustin Moore Next Rap NSFR CanCon Foonyap Palimpsest Rock Unknown Whitney K Goodnight Rock CanCon Merganzer Mirror Maze Pop CanCon Andy Clockwork Scronk EP Dance/House Unknown Kalle Mattson Avalanche Indie Rock CanCon Martin Harley & Daniel Kimbro Live at Southern Ground Blues No Thunderclap! Hellbent for Success Alternative CanCon Mississippi Live & The Dirty Dirty Going Down Indie Rock No Michael Vlatkovich Ask 7 Jazz No Johan Agebjorn Notes Alternative CanCon Colter Wall Imaginary Appalachia Country CanCon Husky Ruckers Hill Indie Rock No Ozone Layer Seawall City Electronic/Indie Rock CanCon

And here is the Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Ozone Layer – I Won’t Be Dust

Andy Clockwork – Scronk

Joyfultalk – If I Had Your Address in Chicago

Hello Moth – Evading Eden

Icicle – What Day is Today

Ajungi – Next One

Floes – Last Night (feat. Ghostly Kisses)

Safia Nolin – Lesbian Break Up Song (feat. La Force)

Hush Hush Noise – Friday Morning Hymn

Andrew Vivona – Stay in Time

Sarah Macdougall – Bleeding on the Dancefloor

Farewell Stanleys – Get Better, Cinderella

Mark Schirmacher – No Shirt, No Shoes

Grimskunk – Computer Screen

The Brighton Project – New Orleans is Sinking

The Castor Troys – We Are One

Icicle – JJ3

Strange Breed – Track 2

Sierra Pilot – When the Night is Over

Plants – Black Eyes and French Fries

Marker Starling – Mistaken ID/Crosstown Bulletin

Braden Gates – Catholic School

Shhh! – Sinkhole

Yessica Woahneil – Sun Coming You

David Madras – Porcelain

T. Buckley – Miles we Put Behind

Carl Lorusso Jr. – Six Ton Burden Blues

See y’all next week!