So Old It’s New ‘2’ all Beatles set list for Saturday, Oct. 22/22 – on air 7-9 am ET

Here, there and everywhere we go with the Fab Four. My Beatles’ listening habits tend to focus on the Rubber Soul album forward, Rubber Soul being the first of the band’s studio albums I ever heard, upon release in 1965 via my older sister’s collection. But in putting together today’s show, I found myself rediscovering albums I like a lot but seem to play less often, like the UK version of Help! and, in particular 1963’s With The Beatles from which I drew Please Mr. Postman, You Really Got A Hold On Me, Not A Second Time and the relatively obscure gem Don’t Bother Me. Don’t Bother Me was George Harrison’s first credited composition on a Beatles’ disc. I hadn’t heard it in ages but, as with many relatively obscure Beatles’ tunes, my reaction was “oh,  I remember this.”

Great stuff from an amazing band, particularly when one considers how these are deeper cuts yet because it’s The Beatles, many of the songs are as well known as their big hit singles. Like, for instance,  the slowed down White Album version of Revolution 1, coupled with the wacky weirdness of Revolution 9. Numbah 9…Numbah 9…on with the show which, as is often my wont, in several spots tells interconnected tales via song titles and lyrics within.

  1. Good Morning Good Morning
  2. I’m Only Sleeping
  3. I’m So Tired
  4. The Night Before
  5. Dizzy Miss Lizzie
  6. Getting Better
  7. And Your Bird Can Sing
  8. Blackbird
  9. Hey Bulldog
  10. Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey
  11. Fixing A Hole
  12. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite
  13. Please Mr. Postman
  14. Dear Prudence
  15. For You Blue
  16. Girl
  17. I’m Looking Through You
  18. Not A Second Time
  19. Cry Baby Cry
  20. Oh! Darling
  21. You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away
  22. You Won’t See Me
  23. Lovely Rita
  24. Wait
  25. I Want You (She’s So Heavy)
  26. You Really Got A Hold On Me
  27. Why Don’t We Do It In The Road?
  28. When I’m Sixty-Four
  29. Dig It
  30. The Word
  31. Happiness Is A Warm Gun
  32. Don’t Bother Me
  33. Think For Yourself
  34. She Said She Said
  35. Tomorrow Never Knows
  36. Glass Onion
  37. Rain
  38. Revolution 1
  39. Revolution 9
  40. Long, Long, Long
  41. The End

 

