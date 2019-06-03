So Old It’s New set list for Monday, June 3, 2019

1. Rare Earth, What’d I Say (live)

2. Black Sabbath, The Dark/Zero The Hero

3. Billy Riley, Flyin’ Saucers Rock & Roll

4. Jeff Beck Group, Situation

5. Supertramp, Downstream

6. Eagles, Outlaw Man

7. The Rolling Stones, I Just Want To See His Face

8. Deep Purple, Mitzi Dupree

9. The Beatles, Oh! Darling

10. It’s A Beautiful Day, Girl With No Eyes

11. Tom Wilson, What A Bummer

12. Roger Waters, The Bravery Of Being Out Of Range

13. Jimi Hendrix, 1983…(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)

14. Mick Taylor, Blues In The Morning

15. Canned Heat, Future Blues

16. Little Feat, Day Or Night (live)

17. Pearl Jam, Crazy Mary

18. Tom Waits, Murder In The Red Barn

19. Elton John, High Flying Bird

20.The Allman Brothers Band, Stormy Monday (live)