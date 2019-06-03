1. Rare Earth, What’d I Say (live)
2. Black Sabbath, The Dark/Zero The Hero
3. Billy Riley, Flyin’ Saucers Rock & Roll
4. Jeff Beck Group, Situation
5. Supertramp, Downstream
6. Eagles, Outlaw Man
7. The Rolling Stones, I Just Want To See His Face
8. Deep Purple, Mitzi Dupree
9. The Beatles, Oh! Darling
10. It’s A Beautiful Day, Girl With No Eyes
11. Tom Wilson, What A Bummer
12. Roger Waters, The Bravery Of Being Out Of Range
13. Jimi Hendrix, 1983…(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)
14. Mick Taylor, Blues In The Morning
15. Canned Heat, Future Blues
16. Little Feat, Day Or Night (live)
17. Pearl Jam, Crazy Mary
18. Tom Waits, Murder In The Red Barn
19. Elton John, High Flying Bird
20.The Allman Brothers Band, Stormy Monday (live)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, June 3, 2019
