So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 25, 2019

1. Frank Zappa, The Torture Never Stops

2. Styx, Prelude 12/Suite Madame Blue

3. The Rolling Stones, 100 Years Ago

— I’m A Freak Baby Volume 2 compilation set (A Further Journey Through The British Heavy Psych And Hard Rock Underground Scene 1968-73) —

4. Stone The Crows, Big Jim Salter

5. Stray, The Man Who Paints The Pictures

6. Edgar Broughton Band, Apache Dropout

7. Ancient Grease, Mother Grease The Cat

8. Warhorse, Back In Time

9. The Move, Turkish Tram Conductor Blues

—

10. Fleetwood Mac, Tell Me All The Things You Do

11. Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Not Fragile

12. Tribe Of Judah (ex-Van Halen, Extreme singer Gary Cherone lead vocals), Left For Dead (song intended for the aborted second Van Halen album with Cherone)

13. Linda Ronstadt, The Dark End Of The Street

14. Rainbow, L.A. Connection

15. Chicago, What Else Can I Say

16. Lee Harvey Osmond, Mohawk

17. Tame Impala, Elephant

18. The Guess Who, Friends Of Mine

19. Love, The Daily Planet