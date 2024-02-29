The Clean Up Hour, Mix 255

What’s up, y’all? New Clean Up Hour — I talk a bit about all of the legal drama in Hip Hop this past week.
Tracklist:
By Storm – Double Trio
Drake & J. Cole – First Person Shooter
Scrim – maserati slick
Casey Veggies & Iamsu! – Won’t She
Jack Harlow & Shloob – Wasted Youth
Westside Boogie – RATCHET BOOG INTERLUDE
Jay Rock – Numbers on the Board (freestyle)
Diggy & Jadakiss – 88
French Montana & J.I.D – Praise God
Shad – Flawless
Heems, Your Old Droog, & Lapgan – Sri Lanka
Non Phixion – Say Goodbye to Yesterday
Crownovhornz – No Dial Tone
Buck 65 – 463 (Remix)
Vince Staples – Sizzurp
jerry – the letter i wanted to write you
Ramriddlz – Gang $Igns
Cowboy5 – Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots
B. Stille & Audio Stepchild – Another Sofa Bed
JAY STONE – PATENT PENDING
The Neztiq Mute & DJ Concept – Just Want to Go Home
Schoolboy Q – Cycle
Lupe Fiasco – DRILL MUSIC IN ZION
Young Jeezy – Better Than Ever
6 Dogs – The Dash (Mindframes)
Travis Thompson & Jake One – Same Ole Drop
Wale & Lil Durk – Break My Heart (My Fault)
Home Brew – The Truth is Ugly
Jaden Smith – Offering
Lansky Jones – The Return of Danny Jones
Daniel Caesar – Freudian
See y’all next time!