The Clean Up Hour, Mix 255

What’s up, y’all? New Clean Up Hour — I talk a bit about all of the legal drama in Hip Hop this past week.

Tracklist:

By Storm – Double Trio

Drake & J. Cole – First Person Shooter

Scrim – maserati slick

Casey Veggies & Iamsu! – Won’t She

Jack Harlow & Shloob – Wasted Youth

Westside Boogie – RATCHET BOOG INTERLUDE

Jay Rock – Numbers on the Board (freestyle)

Diggy & Jadakiss – 88

French Montana & J.I.D – Praise God

Shad – Flawless

Heems, Your Old Droog, & Lapgan – Sri Lanka

Non Phixion – Say Goodbye to Yesterday

Crownovhornz – No Dial Tone

Buck 65 – 463 (Remix)

Vince Staples – Sizzurp

jerry – the letter i wanted to write you

Ramriddlz – Gang $Igns

Cowboy5 – Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots

B. Stille & Audio Stepchild – Another Sofa Bed

JAY STONE – PATENT PENDING

The Neztiq Mute & DJ Concept – Just Want to Go Home

Schoolboy Q – Cycle

Lupe Fiasco – DRILL MUSIC IN ZION

Young Jeezy – Better Than Ever

6 Dogs – The Dash (Mindframes)

Travis Thompson & Jake One – Same Ole Drop

Wale & Lil Durk – Break My Heart (My Fault)

Home Brew – The Truth is Ugly

Jaden Smith – Offering

Lansky Jones – The Return of Danny Jones

Daniel Caesar – Freudian

See y’all next time!