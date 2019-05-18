In Conversation With Rashmi, Shows

Victoria Nicholas – In Conversation with Rashmi

After a series of major & very difficult life events, she found herself addressing some serious mental health & nutritional needs in her life. A profound journey of consciousness found herself drawn to birth work, nurturing & supporting families. I am very excited to introduce you my next guest Victoria Nicholas from Victorian Wellness, a Doula who has an extensive knowledge with pregnancy, nutrition, fitness & pelvic muscle care in pregnancy & birth. Also a placenta specialist who loves aromatherapy, herbs & natural way of living. She began her Doula training in 2014, and supported many families over the years with birth & postpartum care. Those who know Victoria say she is nothing less than spectacular, a gifted listener and they felt safe, calm and more confident with her around.

