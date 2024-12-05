Aberfoyle water bottling plant set to sell. Water advocates call it a win, mayor says its not

Host: Leah Gerber

Staff with Blue Triton, a multi-national water bottling company, confirmed earlier this month their Ontario operations will close by the end of January. This includes the controversial plant in Aberfoyle, Puslinch township.

Advocates with the Wellington Water Watchers are calling this a major win for their cause, as they’ve sought the closure of all water bottling activity at this well for about 18 years, beginning when it was owned by Nestle.

Township mayor James Seeley says the sale of the plant is a loss for the township, as it was the third-highest tax payer. He also estimates the loss of about 200 jobs.

Water advocates with the Six Nations of the Grand River also lay claim on the well, saying the water rightfully belongs to their community. They believe the Six Nations community should have the final say on what happens to the water, especially as the community continues to endure a long-term water crisis.