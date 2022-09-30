All AC/DC So Old It’s New ‘2’ set list for Saturday, Oct. 1/22 – on air 7-9 am ET

Are You Ready (Brian Johnson vocals) For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) (Johnson) If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (Bon Scott vocals) Bad Boy Boogie (Scott) Whole Lotta Rosie (Scott) What Do You Do For Money Honey (Johnson) Soul Stripper (Scott) Let’s Get It Up (Johnson) Go Down (Scott) Givin The Dog A Bone (Johnson) Girls Got Rhythm (Scott) Got You By The Balls (Johnson) Problem Child (Scott) Walk All Over You (Scott) Shot Down In Flames (Scott) Baby Please Don’t Go (Scott) Down Payment Blues (Scott) Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be (Scott) Live Wire (Scott) High Voltage (Scott) Jailbreak (Scott) Bedlam In Belgium (Johnson) Night Prowler (Scott) Overdose (Scott) Rock N Roll Damnation (Scott)

So, behold my AC/DC show for Saturday, Oct. 1. Of the 25 studio recordings, 18 are sung by the late Bon Scott, the band’s original lead vocalist, and seven by Brian Johnson, who replaced Scott starting with 1980’s blockbuster Back In Black album. The numbers don’t lean heavily one way because I like Scott’s songs better; I’m a big AC/DC fan and have no preference between the singers. But, in putting the set together I was cognizant of the fact Johnson’s been at the helm vocally for just over 40 years now while Scott was the frontman for about five years before his death so perhaps subconsciously I wanted to favor Bon in terms of volume, since he obviously can’t contribute anymore. So the set just came together as it did. For my own listening pleasure, some years ago I burned seven (!?) CDs of AC/DC material – two discs featuring both singers plus a Bon 1 and 2 and a Brian 1, 2 and 3, from which I drew much of this set. At some point I may do separate shows with each singer, or a set more heavily featuring Johnson-sung material. I couldn’t help but smile while putting it together, given some of the song titles and lyrics, which support what Johnson was once quoted as saying: “We’re a filthy band.”