All live albums So Old It’s New ‘2’ set list for Saturday, Oct. 15/22 – on air 7-9 am ET

- Paul McCartney and Wings, Venus and Mars/Rock Show/Jet (from Wings Over America)
- Paul McCartney and Wings, Beware My Love (Wings Over America)
- The J. Geils Band, (Ain’t Nothin’ But A) House Party (Blow Your Face Out)
- Blue Oyster Cult, Dominance and Submission (Extraterrestrial Live)
- The Rolling Stones, Dance Little Sister (El Mocambo 1977)
- Ted Nugent, Yank Me Crank Me (Double Live Gonzo!)
- Roxy Music, In Every Dream Home A Heartache (Viva! Roxy Music)
- Lynyrd Skynyrd, Searching (One More From The Road)
- Peter Tosh, Coming In Hot (Captured Live)
- Bob Marley & The Wailers, War/No More Trouble (Babylon By Bus)
- Eric Clapton, Driftin’ Blues (E.C. Was Here)
- The Guess Who, Pain Train (Live At The Paramount)
- Rory Gallagher, Too Much Alcohol (Irish Tour ’74)
- The Allman Brothers Band, Instrumental Illness (One Way Out)
- Yes, Close To The Edge (Yesssongs)
