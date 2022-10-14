All live albums So Old It’s New ‘2’ set list for Saturday, Oct. 15/22 – on air 7-9 am ET

Paul McCartney and Wings, Venus and Mars/Rock Show/Jet (from Wings Over America)

Paul McCartney and Wings, Beware My Love (Wings Over America)

The J. Geils Band, (Ain’t Nothin’ But A) House Party (Blow Your Face Out)

Blue Oyster Cult, Dominance and Submission (Extraterrestrial Live)

The Rolling Stones, Dance Little Sister (El Mocambo 1977)

Ted Nugent, Yank Me Crank Me (Double Live Gonzo!)

Roxy Music, In Every Dream Home A Heartache (Viva! Roxy Music)

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Searching (One More From The Road)

Peter Tosh, Coming In Hot (Captured Live)

Bob Marley & The Wailers, War/No More Trouble (Babylon By Bus)

Eric Clapton, Driftin’ Blues (E.C. Was Here)

The Guess Who, Pain Train (Live At The Paramount)

Rory Gallagher, Too Much Alcohol (Irish Tour ’74)

The Allman Brothers Band, Instrumental Illness (One Way Out)