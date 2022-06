On CJPME’s Debrief Podcast Tom Woodley and Michael Bueckert from Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East discuss breaking events and issues related to human rights in Palestine and the broader Middle East. Beyond the breaking stories, they’ll also invite guests with special expertise, and do episodes to provide context to the news, whether historical, legal or political. See all our episodes listed below!

CJPME Debrief airs on Monday from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.