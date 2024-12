Join the CKMS DJs, show hosts, volunteers, and friends for the CKMS Second Annual New Year’s Eve Special!

We’ll have an evening of chitchat, music, witticisms, music, banter, and more music. It’s an On-Air New Year’s Eve Party. Bring Your Own Egg Nog.

We’ll get started sometime after 8:30pm on Tuesday 31 December 2025, and go until well after midnight. You can chat with the on-air crew in the Chat Box on the Listen Live page.

Ring in the New Year with your favourite Community Radio Station!