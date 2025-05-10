Classical Coffee Break Episode 10 – 05.08.25

Or download file : https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Classical-Coffee-Break-Ep-10-05.08.25.mp3
- Antonin Dvorak, Symphony No. 9 in E Minor “From the New World, Op. 95, B. 178: II. Largo – Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra, Stephen Gunzenhauser
- Arcangelo Corelli, Concerto No. 8 in G Minor, Op. 6, No. 8, “Christmas Concerto”: V. Allegro – Capella Istropolitana
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Divertimento No. 2 in D Major, K. 131: II. Adagio – Academy of St. Martins in the Fields, Sir Neville Mariner, conductor
- Thomas Tallis, Spem In Alium – Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
- Johannes Brahms, Clarinet Quintet in B Minor, Op. 115: II. Adagio – Members of the Berlin Philharmonic Octet
- Johann Sebastian Bach, Concerto for Oboe and Violin in C Minor, BWV 1060: III. Allegro – Julia Fischer, violin, Academy of St. Martins in the Fields
- Gustav Mahler, Symphony No. 5: IV. Adagietto – BBC Scottish Orchestra, Donald Runnicles, conductor
- Ralph Vaughan Williams, William Barnes, Linden Lea – Robert Tear, tenor, Philip Ledger, piano