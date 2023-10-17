On the Monday 16th of October, 11 AM, CKMS Community Connections we talked with DJ Mophead!
It was an amazing conversation, and we learned a lot about how little Richard back in the day, when he was nine years’ old, discovered Hip Hop. Til he had an opportunity to start a show with CKMS, and quite the show at that. DJ Mophead had prepared daytime friendly tunes:
Skyblew x Navo the Maestro – Light Switch
Aesop Rock – Blood Sandwich
6 Dogs – Plant Life
Blu – j e s u s
Childish Gambino – Waiting
Bloquera – Back to the Grind Again
It was friggen awesome
Check it out The Clean-Up Hour sometime: Thursdays 12 midnight til 2 am
He’s also on SoundCloud: Mophead (Waterloo)
2 thoughts on “DJ Mophead on CCC with Yenny”
Mophead’s depth of knowledge in hip hop is impressive and inspiring.
Right! He has great content for his show, and I was super inspired by his show ideas and how methodical he is.