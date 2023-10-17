DJ Mophead on CCC with Yenny

On the Monday 16th of October, 11 AM, CKMS Community Connections we talked with DJ Mophead!

It was an amazing conversation, and we learned a lot about how little Richard back in the day, when he was nine years’ old, discovered Hip Hop. Til he had an opportunity to start a show with CKMS, and quite the show at that. DJ Mophead had prepared daytime friendly tunes:

Skyblew x Navo the Maestro – Light Switch

Aesop Rock – Blood Sandwich

6 Dogs – Plant Life

Blu – j e s u s

Childish Gambino – Waiting

Bloquera – Back to the Grind Again

It was friggen awesome

Check it out The Clean-Up Hour sometime: Thursdays 12 midnight til 2 am

He’s also on SoundCloud: Mophead (Waterloo)

Support Community Radio

We are still here