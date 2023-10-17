CKMS Community Connections, The Clean Up Hour

DJ Mophead on CCC with Yenny

On the Monday 16th of October, 11 AM, CKMS Community Connections we talked with DJ Mophead!

It was an amazing conversation, and we learned a lot about how little Richard back in the day, when he was nine years’ old, discovered Hip Hop. Til he had an opportunity to start a show with CKMS, and quite the show at that. DJ Mophead had prepared daytime friendly tunes:

Skyblew x Navo the Maestro – Light Switch
Aesop Rock – Blood Sandwich
6 Dogs – Plant Life
Blu – j e s u s
Childish Gambino – Waiting
Bloquera – Back to the Grind Again

It was friggen awesome

Check it out The Clean-Up Hour sometime: Thursdays 12 midnight til 2 am

He’s also on SoundCloud: Mophead (Waterloo)

Support Community Radio

We are still here

 

