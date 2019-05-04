Elaine Kapogines – In Conversation with Rashmi

I am very excited to host my first guest who is absolutely amazing, Elaine Kapogines

Elaine a mom of two daughters, 6 and 3. She worked in publishing for 8 years before the birth of her first daughter in 2013. She had worked in various senior editorial and management roles in the GTA, including launching her first independent publication in 2008. She then started The Holistic Parent after she decided not to return to work after her first maternity leave, and has been growing the business ever since while being a full-time stay-at-home-mom. Elaine will share the challenges, risks, struggles and success in growing her own business while trying to also balance the home front. She is the owner and publisher of The Holistic Parent, a natural health and wellness hub for families in the Waterloo Region and Wellington County



