Flash Drive with UWDJ is a weekly session showcasing the Disc Jockey talent from the University of Waterloo’s DJ Club! Each week we’ll highlight a different genre presented by a different DJ or music curator, with genres ranging from jungle, to rnb, to dnb, to house/techno, and more! Connect with us at @uwaterloodj on Instagram for more info!

Flash Drive with UWDJ is hosted by Christian Sforza and Sahal Sajeer and airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 6:00pm to 7:00pm.